Indian Slum Kid Becomes Insane BMX Champ | TRULY

A PIZZA delivery boy who was thrown out onto the streets by his father has become one of India’s best known BMX champions. Growing up in the slums of Mumbai, India, 26-year-old Annul Pale had a passion for cycling from his early days and developed an interest in BMX after watching the stunts on a sports channel. After experimenting with skateboarding and b-boying, Anul got into BMX stunt riding in 2005 and has since won numerous championships and even appeared in a movie.