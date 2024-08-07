Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics after failing weigh-in

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has had her dreams of Olympic wrestling gold dashed (Getty Images)

Vinesh Phogat, a female wrestler from India, was disqualified from the Paris Olympics on Wednesday (August 7) after failing a weigh-in before the wrestling finals.

Phogat, 29, was reportedly only a few kilograms over the 50kg category limit, meaning she could not compete for gold.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s wrestling 50kg class,” the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said.

“Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning.

“No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand.”

According to competition rules, wrestlers must undergo several weigh-ins across multi-day events and usually face disqualification if they fail any.

Vinesh Phogat is a three-time Olympian from a prominent wrestling family in India. (AFP via Getty Images)

Phogat had passed an earlier weigh-in. She then reportedly underwent extreme physical training, including jogging and skipping at night, to shed the extra weight before the next weigh-in.

Coming in at 100g over the limit, her efforts were just shy of the mark and she couldn’t go head-to-head against Team USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt as planned.

According to the Times of India, Phogat is recovering after being hospitalised with dehydration.

An outpouring of sympathy has greeted her disqualification, including a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who branded her a "champion among champions".

"You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian," Modi added.

"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has branded Phogat a ‘champion among champions’ (PA Archive)

Others expressed outrage at Phogat’s misfortune.

Journalist Shekhar Gupta said: “Vinesh Phogat disqualification on the verge of a gold & a sealed silver is a national sporting tragedy.”

“Shocking failure also by team, contingent bosses & coach. Wrestlers’ weight management issues when fighting on consecutive days are well known. It’s a management disaster,” Gupta added.

Phogat is a three-time Olympian from a prominent wrestling family in India.

She is also well known for her role in last year's anti-sexual harassment protests in India. She campaigned for the disbandment of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) following harassment allegations made by female athletes.

Phogat's Olympic disqualification came shortly after another female athlete faced a similar fate due to her weight in another sport.

Youmna Ayyad, an Egyptian boxer, had also initially qualified to compete in this year’s Olympics but failed to pass the criteria in the 54kg category.

According to her team, the athlete’s weight gain was attributed to “physiological and hormonal changes understandable to all women and doctors”.