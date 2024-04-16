Indiana Fever players welcome Caitlin Clark to team
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
Caitlin Clark playing in the WNBA could lift women's sports to incredible heights, which makes any resentment toward her just baffling.
Scheffler has won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Take a look at the new uniforms the Jets will be wearing next season.
The self-described ballhawk later declared that others know to "come prepared" in his situation.
The 2024 Masters continues to Round 4 with 13 LIV Golf stars chasing the green jacket. Here is an updated leaderboard for the LIV tour at Augusta on Sunday.
UTICA, N.Y. — Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship with a measure of revenge. After losing last year's gold-medal game to the United States on home ice in Brampton, Ont., the Canadians turned the tables with Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over the U.S. in Utica, N.Y. "Oh man, that feels good to win it on U.S. soil," Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens said. "We owed it to them and owed it to ourselves to win that one." Danielle Serdachny scored the golden goal at 5:16 of over
The racer's longtime residence in his hometown of Columbus is for sale again, this time with a substantially reduced asking price.
NBC/screengrabSaturday Night Live’s Michael Che has a history of using jokes to diminish women’s sports, and this week was no different. During Saturday’s “Weekend Update,” Che shared that “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired—and replaced with an apron.”The joke elicited plenty of groans—followed by some huge laughs when Clark herself joined Che and Colin Jost at their desk just a few seconds later.Clark wasn’t quite buying it when Che
LeBron James and Steph Curry are among 11 players planning to play for USA Basketball at the Paris Olympics. The final spot will be named later.
MLB clubhouse attendants don't have the most glamorous job, but players will tell you they couldn't do their job without the "clubbies."
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
Lithuanian discus thrower Mykolas Alekna broke a world record that had stood for four decades at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational meeting in Ramona on Sunday.
Still months away from the highly-anticipated Jake Paul-Mike Tyson bout. Here is the latest news surrounding the bout.
The number one draft pick set the bar for high fashion at Monday's event in Brooklyn, ushering in a new era of potential luxury dealmaking for female players.
The Patriots' potential QB decision between J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye could shape the first round, as it does for our latest 2024 NFL mock draft.
TORONTO — Canada's Brad Gushue beat top-ranked Joel Retornaz of Italy 7-6 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship. Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 in the women's final earlier in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a single in the eighth end for the victory. He was coming off a second-place finish at the world championship last week in Switzerland. Tirinzoni forced Wrana to play a low-percentage in-off with