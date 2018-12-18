The Indiana Pacers Just Named the NBA’s First Female Assistant GM

The NBA just got its first woman assistant GM. Kelly Krauskopf was hired by the Indiana Pacers, making history as the first assistant general manager in league history.

After serving as president and general manager of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever for 17 years, Krauskopf was brought on to the Pacers, joining president Kevin Pritchard, GM Chad Buchanan, and assistant GM Peter Dinwiddie.

As reported on “ESPN,” while there are many women executives in the NBA, Krauskopf will officially be the first “at the assistant GM level.”