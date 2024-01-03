Indiana sees high school graduation rates rise in 2023

CBC

Alberta school trustees say it's time for the government to review whether the province's diploma exam program is serving students well."It's important to have assessments in place so that we understand how our students are succeeding and what is the overall performance of our division," Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA) president Marilyn Dennis said in an interview in November. "But is this high-stakes exam the way to have that all happen?"In November, school trustees from across the pro