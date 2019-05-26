Indianapolis 500: Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud Wins The 103rd Race

Simon Pagenaud edged Alexander Rossi Sunday in a close finish to win the 103rd Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With 13 laps to go, Pagenaud and Rossi traded the lead at least a half-dozen times after a restart with 13 laps remaining. Pagenaud took the lead for good with a lap left and then had to swerve heavily on the final circuit to hold off a charge by Rossi.

Takuma Sato finished third, followed by Josef Newgarden and Will Power.

Pagenaud, in his No. 22 Dallara-Chevrolet, qualified for the Indy 500 last weekend after winning the IndyCar Grand Prix two weeks ago.

“Did you see that race? Rossi is one of the best, Simon one of the best,” said team owner Roger Penske to NBC Sports. “Safe race, great day. What a guy! Can you believe it?”

Roger Penske is the father of Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of Penske Media Corporation.

One fan took notice of the win:

Congratulations to the Great (and my friend) Roger Penske on winning his 18th (UNBELIEVABLE!) Indianapolis 500. I am in Japan, very early in the morning, but I got to watch Simon drive one of the greatest races in the history of the sport. I will see them both, & TEAM, at the WH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019





