Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning to fill ahead of solar eclipse

The Dutchman led home a Red Bull one-two as Sergio Perez finished second.
For the first time, one team’s drivers finished 1-2-3 in a Martinsville race. Fitting that it comes as Hendrick Motorsports celebrates 40 years at the shortest track.
Formula 1 returns to Shanghai in two weeks for the Chinese Grand Prix. The top three finishers on Sunday in the Japanese GP questioned holding a sprint in China, a track that has not held an F1 race since 2019. “I think China as a race circuit is a great one," Carlos Sainz of Ferrari said.
Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon collide on the opening lap of the Japanese Grand Prix. Williams continues havoc filled start to the season.
Kyle Larson won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, turning a fast lap at 96.034 miles per hour to edge Bubba Wallace for the top spot by one one-thousandth of a second. Wallace completed his best lap around the 0.526-mile oval at 96.029 mph. He and Larson were the only two drivers to exceed 96 mph in their qualifying laps. Larson, the defending race winner, will lead a contingent of four Hendrick Motorsports cars in the race, which marks the first of the organization's 28 victories on the paper-clip shaped track 40 years ago.
All the information you need to get ready for the Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff painted a bleak but realistic picture of the Formula 1 season after the Japanese Grand Prix.
After NASCAR said Denny Hamlin jumped the overtime restart at Richmond Raceway last Sunday night and won the race, senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer acknowledged the early start and said had it been earlier, it would have been more closely scrutinized. Hamlin said Saturday what he did was not unusual. NASCAR tracks have a single line to start the restart zone and a double line to end it, and the race leader has the prerogative to be the first to get on the throttle and take off.
“It’s special in both good and horrific ways.” No track holds more significance to NASCAR’s winningest team during its 40th anniversary tour.
Racing driver Lewis Hamilton has admitted he was "quite unhappy" at the start of his Formula 1 career because he spent his whole life training, racing and sleeping and there was "no space for anything else".
Round five of the season is the Chinese Grand Prix - listen to BBC radio commentary and follow live text updates.
While trying to promote the local sights of Northeast Tennessee, an inaccurate illustration led to jokes and backlash online.
The Dutchman returned to winning ways in dominant fashion as the reigning drivers’ champion triumphed at Suzuka.
Offered through Bonhams on May 10, this 1957-58 Lotus-Climax Type 12 was piloted by racing great Graham Hill.
While the racing star wasn't available to fly with Tom Cruise, he's teaming up with Joseph Kosinski on an upcoming F1 film starring Brad Pitt.
