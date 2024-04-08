Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning to fill ahead of solar eclipse

Associated Press

After NASCAR said Denny Hamlin jumped the overtime restart at Richmond Raceway last Sunday night and won the race, senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer acknowledged the early start and said had it been earlier, it would have been more closely scrutinized. Hamlin said Saturday what he did was not unusual. NASCAR tracks have a single line to start the restart zone and a double line to end it, and the race leader has the prerogative to be the first to get on the throttle and take off.