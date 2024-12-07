Indianapolis police officers are acquitted in the 2022 death of a man at his parents’ home
Indianapolis police officers are acquitted in the 2022 death of a man at his parents’ home
Indianapolis police officers are acquitted in the 2022 death of a man at his parents’ home
Three words were reportedly discovered on the bullet casings found at the crime scene, police sources told ABC News
NEW YORK (AP) — New clues emerged Thursday in the hunt for the masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including possible leads about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
"At this point, the dad leaned over and asked, 'Would you mind switching seats with her? She’s just a kid,' " the passenger says
Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, though he was found liable for their deaths in civil court
Police have been clear that they see no evidence of a crime in connection with her voluntary missing persons case
Eastman was reportedly abducted by four kidnappers posing as police officers on Oct. 17
Ken Yager, the Senate Republican Caucus chair in Tennessee, called the entire incident "unfortunate."
Prosecutors have charged an Oklahoma City police officer with felony assault after he slammed a 71-year-old man to the ground following an argument over a traffic ticket.
The former TV presenter said in a recent interview she learned not to "cling too much" to life and relationships.
Joshua McCoy, 5, was found dead less than two miles from his home last month after a three-day search
"We are still grateful to know that we have found her and can send her off properly," said Mai Sai Vue's sister
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged three men in relation to a "chop shop" discovery in North Dumfries. On Nov. 23, regional police responded to a report of a stolen Toyota Tundra seen at a business on Darrel Drive in the township. When officers arrived at the business, they found the vehicle which had been previously reported stolen from the GTA. Two men were arrested. The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) held a media conference Wednesday morning for an update on the disco
A Texas man who was the first rioter to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was resentenced on Friday to nearly seven years in prison after he delivered an angry, profane rant to the judge who agreed to modestly reduce his original sentence. Guy Reffitt benefitted from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that led to the dismissal of his conviction on an obstruction charge. Reffitt repeatedly shook his head and appeared to be agitated as he listened to U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich and a prosecutor describe his role in a mob's attack on the Capitol.
“When I realized he was going on the trip, I actually almost lost it,” the man shared
An 8-year-old boy died on Thanksgiving Day after a large statue fell on him at a luxury Phoenix resort last week, authorities said.
The woman said since she bought the ticket herself, he didn't deserve any of her winnings
After undergoing five surgeries, the woman wanted to meet the SWAT officers who helped rescue her.
A Russian woman who stowed away on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris last week is expected to face at least one federal charge after she returned to the United States Wednesday, according to multiple law enforcement officials.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An armored vehicle carrying Kenyan police rumbles through Haiti's capital with a shattered window that a high-caliber bullet failed to penetrate, a permanent sign of violence the officers face almost daily in Port-au-Prince.
Singh's friend said in a Facebook tribute that the comedian died "peacefully in his sleep"