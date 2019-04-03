Indians sign Francona to two-year extension

Indians manager Terry Francona signed a two-year extension to remain in Cleveland through the 2022 season.

"Simply put, Tito has been a transformational leader, who has not only impacted our Major League clubhouse, but also the entire organization," Chris Antonetti, the club's president of baseball operations, said Wednesday. "Our relationship has been truly collaborative and we are all fortunate to have a future Hall-of-Fame manager guiding our team as we continue to pursue our ultimate goal of bringing a World Series championship to the city of Cleveland."

Francona, 59, is in his seventh season with the Indians, who have the American League's best record since 2013 (547-427). The Indians have four playoff appearances and three division titles in Francona's first six seasons.

