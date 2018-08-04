India's Bhullar leads Fiji International after round 3

SIGATOKA, Fiji (AP) — India's Gaganjeet Bhullar took a one stroke lead and Ernie Els surged into contention Saturday after the third round of the Fiji International.

Bhullar, who plays mainly on the Asian Tour, shot a second consecutive 69 to move to 8-under after three rounds, a shot clear of Australians Jake McLeod, Jarryd Felton, Terry Pilkadaris and Andrew Dodt.

New Zealand's Ben Campbell, who led the $1.2 million tournament by four shots after the second round, had a 5-over 77 and dropped back into sixth place at 6-under, a stroke ahead of Els who carded a 69 to lie seventh, three shots off the lead.

Els produced a brilliant back nine to revive his week in Fiji and to sit only three shots off the lead at 5-under. He had been tied for 19th after an even-par first round of 72 and was 20th after his 2-under 70 in the second round.

Bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes Saturday dropped him back to 1-under, eight shots behind Campbell who was still in front early in the third round.

But the four-time major champion had four birdies in his last 10 holes to move into contention as players still on the course battled high winds.

"Conditions were a little bit tougher than yesterday, obviously," Els said. "But I still made a bit of a mess on the front nine. I made two very soft bogeys."

Els has struggled only the front nine at the Natadola Bay course this week, playing it in four over par and posting eight bogeys in the first three rounds.

"I've just got to keep it together a bit more on the front nine," Els said. "The front nine, I think, has been playing a little bit tougher this week. Doing that, maybe I can make a little bit of a charge ont he back nine tomorrow."

Els hasn't finished in the top-10 at a professional tournament since June, 2016 and had missed cuts in his last eight tournaments before Saturday.

"There is a low score out there for me," he said. "I'm starting to hit the ball nicely, starting to get a bit more confidence in the putter. So it's there and if it really blows tomorrow anything can happen."