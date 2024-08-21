India's Modi to discuss resolution of Ukraine conflict during Kyiv trip

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: G7 Summit in Hiroshima

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi will look to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv and will "share perspectives" on the peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia, Modi said on Wednesday.

"As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," Modi said in a statement before his departure.

Modi will visit Ukraine on Friday after a two-day trip to Poland.

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

