Indie rock band English Teacher named winners of 2024 Mercury Prize
Four-piece indie band English Teacher have won the 2024 Mercury Prize for their debut album This Could Be Texas. The announcement was made by DJ Jamz Supernova during the award ceremony, which recognises the best British or Irish album of the year, at the Abbey Road Studios on Thursday evening. They beat competition from the likes of pop singer Charli XCX, Irish singer CMAT, rising star Cat Burns, and indie outfit The Last Dinner Party.