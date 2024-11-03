IndieWire’s Future of Filmmaking Summit Looked Ahead to the Next Era of Cinema: See All the Photos

Traditional studio business models are up in the air: Streaming no longer looks like an assured financial foundation for the future, and AI looms over artists as a force that could potentially introduce seismic change. The safest bet for movie lovers is that the next era of filmmaking will look different from anything that preceded it. The only choice is whether to run toward that change or away from it.

Attendees at IndieWire’s inaugural Future of Filmmaking summit opted to embrace the uncertainty. The event, held at Nya West in Los Angeles, assembled innovators from every stage of the creative process to discuss what the future might look like. Filmmakers, crafts artists, and executives joined IndieWire editors for panels on topics ranging from pitching and writing to VFX and distribution.

From a career-spanning conversation with Pixar veteran Mike Jones to a keynote address from “Anora” director Sean Baker, the all-day event offered an inside look at the winds of change that will shape the medium as we know it.

The discussions illuminated the diversity of viewpoints that have emerged from this inflection point in cinema. And the rich debate that emerged left us with the feeling that, no matter what comes next for the film industry, the unbridled passion for motion pictures that already exists will be enough to carry the art form through anything the world throws at it.

Keep reading for photos from the event. And keep coming back to IndieWire: We will be rolling out coverage of the individual panels this week.

