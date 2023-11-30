Indigenous Market brings more than 50 artisans together

A craft market dedicated to promoting the work of local Indigenous crafters and artisans was held last weekend in downtown Montreal. More than 50 artists showed up to show off their wares.

The annual event was held Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a storefront on St. Laurent Boulevard. The event was organized in support of the Native Friendship Centre of Montreal, the Southern Quebec Inuit Association and the Montreal Indigenous Community Network.

Vendors sold beadwork, jewelry, carvings, leather goods, furs, natural remedies and body products.

One of the organizers said it was important to have a critical mass of vendors for the market this year.

“As the market grows bigger every year, we thought it was important to get all hands on deck,” said Montreal Indigenous Community Network event coordinator Bobby Manning-Leduc. “We wanted to ensure that artists, community members, and members of the wider public all have a memorable experience.”

A DJ was on hand to liven up the atmosphere and traditional and non-traditional goodies were also on offer for passers-by.

“Above all, our aim is to create connections. The market represents a special opportunity for Indigenous artists to promote their work,” said Southern Quebec Inuit Association director Tina Pisuktie. “They can interact with potential customers but also to connect with each other and exchange ideas.”

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase