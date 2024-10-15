Indigenous Peoples Day highlights healthcare initiatives in Kern County

The Daily Beast

Kamala Harris’ campaign has sent a warning to Americans after Donald Trump suggested the U.S. military should be used on citizens who disagreed with him in an interview on Sunday, calling liberals “the enemy from within” and claiming they posed more of a threat than migrants.The vice president’s campaign said on Sunday that Trump’s comments, combined with his past rhetoric about expanding his presidential power, “should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security.” Fox News’