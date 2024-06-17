Indigenous student earns medal of merit

A Blackfoot student has received a Medal of Merit along with his masters of music degree at the University of Lethbridge.

Sonny-Ray Day Rider completed his masters degree this spring. He says it was surreal receiving the distinguished award.

"I was nominated by my committee for my thesis work, and I guess my achievements that I've accomplished with my music," said Day Rider.

Day Rider's thesis titled “The Blood Song Wintercount: A cycle of music interpreted through Blackfoot Ritual and Indigenous storywork,” covers Day Rider’s experience with grief through the lens of his Blackfoot heritage.

Day Rider explained writing his thesis was a very personal because he was writing what he was experiencing.

"It's such a personal connection because it's a story about the grief of losing my grandmother and a personal tragedy that happened to my brother. So it was really like a hands-on kind of like thesis," said Day Rider.

Music may be a prevalent part of Blackfoot culture, but Day Rider believes his culture goes deeper than the aesthetics.

"It has deeper meaning and layer I guess as any artist, but for myself as an Indigenous person has deep ties to the land," said Day Rider.

Day Rider is planning on getting his PhD and hopes to release an album one day.

"I'm hoping that my music helps people heal as well," said Day Rider.

Day Rider's thesis can be found at www.opus.uleth.ca. He encourages anyone who is interested to read it.

Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald