Indigenous Winter Festival celebrates art, music, culture and food

This weekend’s first annual Indigenous Winter Festival in Courtenay will celebrate Indigenous arts and culture while raising funds for programs to support Indigenous people who faced gender-based violence.

The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florence Filberg Centre. The celebration runs until 5 p.m. and will feature Elder storytelling, live performances, a halibut lunch, fry bread tacos, a “battle of the bannock” competition, a silent auction and Indigenous artisan vendors.

It’s an event by the Indigenous Women’s Sharing Society (IWSS), which promotes health and social activities for women and aims to build a respectful network of all nations.

At the moment, the organization is “building our capacity to provide more gender based violence support for Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people,” said Patti Alvarado, the society’s executive director. She hopes that the fundraiser will be successful in providing funds for more people who need support.

“There’s a big demand,” she said, “we have a waitlist, and we’re not able to serve everybody that needs help.”

Alvarado is also the program coordinator for Unbroken Chain, an Indigenous harm reduction program run through IWSS.

The society was founded in 2016, and quickly recognized a big need for community support around the toxic drug poisoning crisis, she says.

In 2016 British Columbia declared a public health emergency in response to an increase in toxic drug-related deaths.

Unbroken Chain came about in 2018 as a response to the public health emergency. The program provides support for those with lived experience from the toxic drug crisis as well as their family and friends. The program also supports individuals at risk of homelessness or who are currently experiencing homelessness.

Alongside programs such as Unbroken Chain, IWSS also provides programs for Elders and hosts events such as beading workshops.

This is the first fundraiser of this size for Indigenous Women’s Sharing Society, and Alvarado said she hopes it is the first of many.

Sirreal, one of the performers who will be at the Indigenous Winter Festival, joined Unbroken Chain during the pandemic.

Sirreal is a hip hop artist and mental health advocate with experience as a youth who spent time in the foster care system. Alvarado said he provided support for online groups during the pandemic.

“And he’s just a great advocate for people and for mental health awareness, and to speak out and reduce the stigma about substance use and mental health,” said Alvarado.

“I think a lot of chronic substance use comes from trauma,” she said, underlining the importance of mental health education.

There will also be artisan vendors at the site, and a “battle of the bannock,” where people can enter their best bannock in a friendly competition.

“There is a little competition in the community with bannock and bannock selling and so we just wanted to have fun with it.”

Festival admission is free for those entering the competition. Email indigenouswomenssharingsociety@gmail.com to register.

There will also be musical performances by Raven Johnson, a two-spirit musician who will perform classic rock, and Doris Weislein and family, who will be performing songs many Elders may recognize from growing up.

Indigenous Women’s Sharing Society accepts both Indigenous and non-Indigenous members and volunteers, and invites those who’d like to join to their drop in monthly crafting circles. More information can be found on their Facebook page or by calling their office at 250-334-3455.

“We work pretty hard to build good relationships,” said Alvarado. “And we also provide education and training to our community, including Indigenous harm reduction training, cultural safety and humility training.”

Festival admission at the door is $25, and tickets can also be pre-purchased on Eventbrite until Nov. 25. Tickets including a halibut lunch are $50 — those are now nearly sold out.

Madeline Dunnett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse