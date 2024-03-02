'Individual was not present;' Charges dropped against Mass. bank robbery suspect

Associated Press

As mourners prepare for the funeral of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was killed near Houston, the community wants answers about how the suspect in her death was allowed to remain free despite a long criminal history of violence. Nearly two decades years before Don McDougal was charged with capital murder in Audrii's slaying, he was accused of indecency with a child by climbing into another Texas girl's bed and attempting to undress her. Last year in the county where Audrii’s family lives, McDougal was accused of a stabbing a man, but authorities said they didn't have enough evidence at the time to arrest him on a charge of aggravated assault.