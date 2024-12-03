Indonesian minister hopeful 'Bali Nine' members can be returned to Australia

By Ananda Teresia

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia is optimistic an agreement can be reached on the repatriation to Australia of the remaining five members of the 'Bali Nine' drug ring, the senior minister on legal affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra said.

Yusril met Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta on Tuesday and handed over a draft proposal for the return of the five prisoners, who were arrested in 2005 trying to smuggle more than 8kg (17.64 lb) of heroin out of the Indonesian resort island.

The terms of the draft include the five being banned from returning to Indonesia, regulations on the legal basis for the transfer and a requirement that Australia respect the decision of the Indonesian court, Yusril said.

"Hopefully we can find an understanding," Yusril said, adding that the transfer could start this month if an agreement were finalised.

Indonesia currently has no laws regarding the transfer of prisoners.

Yusril said Indonesia would respect any decision taken by Australia when the prisoners returned home, including if the group was granted a pardon. He said the repatriation would not involve an exchange of prisoners.

Burke said he had "full respect" for the Indonesian legal system.

"We worked through the different issues in each of our legal systems ... in a very constructive way," Burke said, adding that Indonesia had shown goodwill.

Last month, Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said Indonesia had agreed in principle to transfer the five prisoners, who are currently serving life sentences, after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised the issue with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Yusril said that Prabowo was considering the repatriation over human rights issues as well as Indonesia's relations with Australia.

Two of the Bali Nine's ringleaders, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed in 2015, prompting Australia to recall its ambassador in protest.

One of the group was released from prison in 2018, and another died of cancer the same year.

Indonesia last month agreed to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine woman on death row for drug trafficking. Under the agreement, Indonesia said it expected The Philippines to recognise Veloso's conviction on drug offences.

On Tuesday, Yusril also said that France had asked for the repatriation of another death row prisoner, Serge Atlaoui, who was convicted of drug offences. He said Jakarta had yet to decide on the request.

