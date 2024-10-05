Indonesia’s Falcon Pictures Talks Sequel To Hit Remake ‘Miracle In Cell No. 7’ At Busan’s ACFM

Indonesia’s Falcon Pictures is producing a sequel and animated series based on its local-language remake of Korean drama Miracle In Cell No. 7, which was a hit in Indonesia in 2022.

Falcon and the original IP’s owner, Korean studio Contents Panda, held at an event today at Busan’s Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM) to talk about the project, which is unusual in that there was no sequel to the Korean original film.

The film, which has also been remade in Turkey and the Philippines, is about a developmentally disabled man wrongfully imprisoned for murder, who enlists hardened criminals to smuggle his daughter into prison so he can see her again.

The Indonesian sequel, which continues the story of the daughter, again stars Graciella Abigail but has a new director, Herwin Novianto, and writer, Alim Sudio. Indonesian release is scheduled for December 25, 2024. Daryl Wilson has directed the animated series.

“We felt that the film was not a full stop – when the father passes away at the end of the film, we wanted to find out what happens to the little girl who loses her father,” said Falcon Pictures Chief Executive Officer HB Naveen. “Another reason for the sequel is the way that the audience in Indonesia reacted to the film.”

The Korean original was also a record-breaking hit in Korea, pulling in 12.8 million admissions in 2013. “It had obvious potential for remake as the story was a proven success in Korea, so was less risky for the producer,” said Contents Panda Executive Vice President Danny Lee.

Lee added that Spanish and Hindi remakes are also in the works, and that the remake rights have also been sold in the Middle East.

The first Indonesian remake pulled in 5.85 million admissions in 2022, and currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing local film of all time at the Indonesian box office.

Novianto also recently directed Falcon’s Kang Mak, an Indonesian remake of Thai hit Pee Mak, which is currently the third highest grossing film of 2024 in Indonesia.

