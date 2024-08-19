Indonesia to Name New Energy Minister in Latest Cabinet Shuffle

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo replaced the country’s energy chief in a wider cabinet reshuffle just weeks before he’s due to step down, in a bid to ensure his policies remain priorities for the incoming administration of Prabowo Subianto.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Jokowi, as the president is known, named key ally Bahlil Lahadalia as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, replacing him as investment minister with Prabowo’s campaign chief Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, according to an appointment ceremony on Monday.

The president’s fourth cabinet reshuffle in the past 12 months follows speculation he would act to entrench policies like the processing of Indonesia’s critical minerals onshore and the construction of a new capital city. Jokowi appointed the new officials from coalition parties backing Prabowo, showing how he’s trying to maintain policy continuity with the next administration.

“Jokowi is flexing his muscles as an outgoing president,” said Achmad Sukarsono, a Singapore-based associate director at Control Risks, with a focus on Indonesia. “He wants to show he still has considerable influence at the end of his term.”

Well-respected Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati will stay in her post, though she was reportedly considering resigning earlier this year.

Lahadalia, who as investment minister revoked a large number of mining permits deemed inactive, will succeed Arifin Tasrif as energy and mineral resources chief, raising questions about plans for the country’s vast natural resources sector. Prabowo, a former military general, has promised to continue current mining policies, without giving details.

Under Jokowi, Tasrif’s ministry banned the export of certain raw commodities in order to force investors to build processing facilities in the country. The move helped attract billions of dollars worth of investment into nickel smelters — largely from Chinese firms — but proved less successful for other minerals like bauxite.

--With assistance from Eddie Spence and Grace Sihombing.

(Updates with new appointments, more context.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.