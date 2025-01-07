Indonesia welcomes new BRICS membership as bloc expands

File photo of Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024.

Indonesia on Tuesday welcomed the news of it becoming a formal member of BRICS, which was announced by Brazil on Monday. Founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China, BRICS currently count ten countries including South Africa, Iran and the United Arab Emirates as its members.

Indonesia welcomed on Tuesday Brazil's announcement that it had become a full member of BRICS, a bloc of developing economies increasingly seen as a counterweight to the West.

The Brazilian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that Southeast Asia's most populous country "shares with the other members the will to reform the institutions of global governance and contribute positively to cooperation within the Global South".

Brazil, which holds the rotating presidency of the grouping in 2025, said Indonesia's bid to join the bloc had been approved during a summit in 2023 in Johannesburg.

Indonesia in turn said it "welcomes" the announcement of its inclusion.

"This achievement shows Indonesia's increasingly active role in global issues and commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation to create a global structure that is more inclusive and fair," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

This year's BRICS summit will take place in Rio de Janeiro in July.

(AFP)


