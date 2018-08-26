Indonesian cow racing is spectacular

If you think of cows more as grass-munching machines than speed machines, then this video might change your view.

Cow racing, or "pacu jawi", is a thrilling Indonesian festival which sees competitors dragged through muddy paddy fields as their cling to the tails of two charging cows.

The tradition, which has been around for hundreds of years, celebrates the end of the rice harvest season.

The raucous event also allows sellers to show off their best bulls to buyers.

This race was filmed in Sawahlunto in West Sumatra today (August 26).