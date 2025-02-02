Indonesian ministry launches four-day work week after successful pilot

An Indonesian ministry has implemented a four-day work week for its employees, six months after a successful pilot project.

The initiative, called the Compressed Work Schedule, is a voluntary programme and allows employees who can meet the 40-hour work requirement in four days to do so, reported Channel News Asia.

The employees will be able to utilise this programme up to twice per month.

Any employee who is not able to complete the requisite 40 hours will follow the regular five-day work schedule.

“So, if someone is working for 40 hours in a week, they can opt for the four-day work week within the same week. It’s available for those who want it, but it requires approval,” Tedi Bharata, deputy minister for human resource management, technology and information, told CNN indonesia">Indonesia.

He said the four-day work week is still being assessed carefully to see how effective it is and that is why it is presently only available to employees at the ministry of state-owned enterprises. It may soon be rolled out to firms under the ministry’s ambit.

The initiative was introduced last March, with ministry head Erick Thohir pointing out that 70 per cent of the younger generation suffered from mental health issues and a reduced work week could help lessen employee stress levels.

“We push (the scheme) not to make employees indolent. It also does not mean that every Friday is an off day. Only employees who have worked for more than 40 hours in the week can register (for the extra day off),” he said at the time.

Indonesian minister Erick Thohir says 70 per cent of the younger generation suffers from mental health issues (Getty)

As part of the pilot, his team conducted internal surveys which found that a majority of the staff members were very strongly in favour of an improved work-life balance.

It is unclear whether the four-day work week programme will be introduced in other ministries in the country.

The idea of a four-day work week has been gaining momentum over the past few years, with several countries implementing it in some form.

Belgium became the first country in the European Union to implement the four-day work week in March 2022, with employees who want the reduced days working longer daily hours.

Several cities in Japan, which sees at least 54 deaths annually from karoshi or overwork, have implemented four-day work weeks as a trial programme.

In October 2024, the Miyagi prefecture announced plans to extend its four-day work week option to all employees by 2026, according to The Japan Times.

The policy, currently available to those with childcare or caregiving responsibilities, allows a three-day weekend with supervisor approval. Other regions, including Ibaraki, Chiba and Kuji, are adopting similar initiatives to support work-life balance, childcare, caregiving and workforce retention, , the paper reported.

In the UK, 200 companies have permanently adopted a four-day work week with no loss of pay for staff.

A survey last summer revealed approximately six per cent of full-time workers in the UK are already working four-day weeks, suggesting up to 1.5 million employees could now be benefiting from this new approach to work.

According to a survey by Survation, 58 per cent of the public say taking a three-day weekend will be “the normal way of working” by 2030, with only 22 per cent believing it won’t.