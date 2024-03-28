Indonesian parliament passes into law Jakarta special status bill, speaker says

State of the Nation Address ahead of Indonesia's Independence Day

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament on Thursday passed into law a bill on Jakarta's special status amid a plan to move the capital to the country's Borneo island, house speaker Puan Maharani said.

Indonesia plans to move its capital city to Nusantara, a $32 billion city under construction in the jungle of East Kalimantan on Borneo, a flagship project of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

