Indonesians pray for Gaza peace as Ramadan begins

STORY: "My hope as a Muslim is of course for our brothers and sisters in Palestine, especially in Gaza. Hopefully with this holy month of Ramadan, this conflict can be resolved immediately," said Muhammad Andito at the prayer.

Some worshippers prayed that the holy month would see peace in Gaza and bring prosperity to their own country amid surging food prices.

Prices for rice, the staple for most of Indonesia's 270 million people, have soared more than 16% since last year as the El Nino weather phenomenon cut rainfall across large parts of Asia in 2023, reducing output and sparking food inflation pressure for some of the world's most price-sensitive consumers.