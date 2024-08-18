Indonesia's Independence Day celebrated in planned new capital

Indonesia has celebrated Independence Day in its future new capital city Nusantara for the first time - with scaled-back festivities as construction continues.

The country had hoped to officially inaugurate the city on the 79th anniversary of its declaration of independence in 1945 after centuries of Dutch rule and then Japanese occupation during World War Two.

But the project, on the island of Borneo, has been hit with construction delays and funding problems.

It is set to be the biggest legacy of outgoing President Joko Widodo, who attended events alongside his successor Prabowo Subianto.

Participants took part in a greased pole-race as part of Independence Day celebrations in Indonesia. [EPA]

It was back in 2019 that the idea for a new capital city on the island of Borneo was first proposed [EPA]

Traditional dancers performed as part of the ceremony [EPA]

Outgoing President Joko Widodo, right, will soon be replaced by Prabowo Subianto, left [Reuters]