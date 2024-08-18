Indonesia's Independence Day celebrated in planned new capital

A construction worker stands on a platform looking out at the future Presidential Palace
[Reuters]

Indonesia has celebrated Independence Day in its future new capital city Nusantara for the first time - with scaled-back festivities as construction continues.

The country had hoped to officially inaugurate the city on the 79th anniversary of its declaration of independence in 1945 after centuries of Dutch rule and then Japanese occupation during World War Two.

But the project, on the island of Borneo, has been hit with construction delays and funding problems.

It is set to be the biggest legacy of outgoing President Joko Widodo, who attended events alongside his successor Prabowo Subianto.

Men climb greasy poles in a race. Some stand on each other's shoulders against a backdrop of palm trees.
Participants took part in a greased pole-race as part of Independence Day celebrations in Indonesia. [EPA]
Indonesian President Joko Widodo salutes on a stage decorated by a red carpet and flowers.
It was back in 2019 that the idea for a new capital city on the island of Borneo was first proposed [EPA]
Two dancers in costume sit upon a platform carried by men.
Traditional dancers performed as part of the ceremony [EPA]
Prabowo Subianto talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo
Outgoing President Joko Widodo, right, will soon be replaced by Prabowo Subianto, left [Reuters]
Children take part in a tug of war competition.
Children also took part in events in Nusantara - translating as archipelago. [EPA]
