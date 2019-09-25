Indoor Rock Climbing 101: Everything You Need to Know Before Your First Visit to the Climbing Gym

The first time I went to a rock climbing gym as an adult, I felt like a visitor from another planet. As I watched the instructor—who was teaching me and a group of other fitness editors proper rope technique—tie a complicated knot and loop it around their harness in one effortless motion, I was acutely aware that I had absolutely no idea what I was doing. The one thing I assumed I could figure out was how to put on my harness—after all, you step into it like a pair of pants—but it turned out I was wearing it backward, which I didn’t realize until a different instructor noticed and gently pointed out my error. Any excitement I felt about trying a new sport was completely overshadowed by the fact that I was clearly and totally unprepared for a situation that seemed very risky.

Fast forward about two years, and I go to the climbing gym about once a week. I no longer spend five minutes sweating and quadruple-checking that my harness is tight enough. But if you’re thinking of trying indoor climbing, know that it’s very natural to be intimidated at first. Any experienced climber has been there too.

Below, you’ll find a ton of info about what you’ll probably see and hear in the gym your first time, which will (hopefully) make it a bit easier to get outside your comfort zone and up the wall. And yes, your forearms and hands are going to be sore in places you didn’t even know existed. It happens.

Before you go

There are really just two important things to keep in mind before your first climb, and they’re both super practical. One: Wear comfortable clothes you can really move in. You’re going to be stretching your limbs every which way, which is a thing you can’t really do in jeans. Two: Make sure your nails are trimmed. You don’t need to have super short nails to climb, but I’ve found that, as someone who has longer nails, keeping them trimmed down makes it easier to grip with my fingertips and also helps me not worry that I’m going to tear off a whole nail accidentally. Also, climbing is a great way to ruin a manicure, so don’t go right after you’ve had one.

When you get there

The climbing gyms I’ve been to have always been pretty casual, and anyone who climbs will tell you how supportive and laid-back climbers are; it’s a community that’s known for being chill and welcoming—even though it can feel like you’re walking into a locals bar where everyone knows each other but you the first time you go. “Everyone’s here to have a good time, and no one’s looking down on anyone else. We’re all here to help everyone out in their own goals—it’s not a competitive sport where you’re trying to beat other people, and it’s about camaraderie,” Jacob Leonard, general manager at Riverfront Rock Gym in Wenatchee, Washington, tells SELF. “Just come in and have fun.”

Most climbing gyms offer day passes and will give you a quick orientation so you know where everything is in the gym. You may then choose to do an intro session with a staff member, where they’ll belay you—control/anchor the rope from the ground while you climb—and help you get comfortable. If you’re going with an experienced friend who is belay-certified (you get certified by taking a class and passing a test), you may also choose to just hop right on the wall and have them help you. Any of these options are fine, and you should choose the one that makes you feel most comfortable. For most people, that’s probably getting a little professional help.

Typically, climbing gyms have both rope climbing and bouldering. Bouldering basically just means climbing on much shorter walls with denser crash pads below and requires only shoes, no harness; you can do it completely solo, so you might want to hop on the wall and give it a try when you first get there. It can help you get a feel for the handholds and how your toes really can grip onto the holds if you trust them.

The equipment

When you go climbing for the first time, you’ll rent a harness and shoes. You may also get a chalk bag. Most harnesses are similar across the board, Mickey Ashmont, head coach at Gravity Vault Hoboken, tells SELF. “There’s going to be a waist loop and two leg loops, and you basically stand in the leg loops kind of just like putting on pants,” he explains. Then you’ll pull the strap around your waist to tighten it. There will also be a loop on the front of the harness—that’s where the belay attaches, so make sure that you put the harness on so it’s in front. The harness should sit just above your hips. It takes some getting used to and does feel like a diaper at first, but you’ll be walking around normally and forget you’re even wearing it in no time.

