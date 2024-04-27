Industrial estate firms 'devastated by inferno'

A small community of businesses on an industrial estate in Gloucestershire has been devastated by an "inferno", owners say.

The Old Quarry Industrial Estate in Tetbury caught fire at about 02:27 BST.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) said it has seven appliances at the scene.

Gavin Kennett, 42, who owns a vehicle repair shop at the site, said the fire "ripped through three units" on the ground and first floors.

He said: "It looks like it started in one of the units in the middle that's used for garden maintenance and machine repairs.

"I checked my CCTV and it looks like there's nothing malicious there; it looks like it started internally.

"It started off relatively small, but once it took hold it ripped through three units on the ground and first floors.

"It was just an inferno."

He said another resident who runs a car repairs shop came down to the site with him at about 3:00 BST and was "devastated" by what he saw.

Mr Kennett said: "He's 74, he said he now has to retire.

"My unit is, thankfully, untouched, but I feel sorry for the lads that have lost their businesses.

"There's nothing we can do but clean up."

GFRS group manager Richard Kerry said nearby crews were called "in the early hours".

"Thanks for the hard work and fast action by local crews who managed to stop further fire spread," he said.

He described the site as "commercial storage units" and said the initial call came in from a member of the public.

"Fire services are still dampening down at the site,” he added.

