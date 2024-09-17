‘Industry’ Shifts to Post-‘Penguin’ Timeslot on HBO for Final Two Episodes of Season 3

The final two episodes of “Industry” Season 3 are shifting timeslots — at least on linear.

Episodes seven and eight of the third season of “Industry” will still be available at the usual 9 p.m. ET to stream on Max on Sunday, Sept. 22 and Sept. 29. However, on HBO proper, the episodes will not air until 10 p.m., immediately following the new DC miniseries “The Penguin.”

“The Penguin,” which stars Colin Farrell in a reprisal of his role from Matt Reeves’ film “The Batman,” will make its official debut on Thursday, Sept. 19. An encore of the series premiere will air at 9 p.m. on Sept. 22 as well, with the eight-episode show airing on Sundays at 9 p.m. thereafter.

“Industry” Season 3 debuted on HBO and Max on Aug. 11. The British-American series has seen a steady rise in popularity as it has continued. HBO recently announced that this season’s premiere drew an estimated 300,000 viewers across all platforms, up roughly 60% from the Season 2 premiere and 88% from the series premiere back in 2020.

The cast of “Industry” includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji. Kit Harington also stars in the show, as does Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button.

The series was created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Down, Kay, Isabella Eklöf, and Zoé Wittock.

