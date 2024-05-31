Indy Peace Fellowship promotes healing through art
Indy Peace Fellowship promotes healing through art
Indy Peace Fellowship promotes healing through art
"He couldn't stop mentioning how much better I’d look if I put in more effort like this girl right here or that girl over there, which made me feel inadequate and insecure. "
BGT star Amanda Holden joined judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli for the live shows, rocking a Barbie-inspired, pink strapless dress that highlighted her tanned legs
"My uncle spent over a decade in prison. You couldn’t tap him on his shoulder or approach him from behind. He would turn to you quickly and already have a fist."
Friends of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don’t know that the couple’s marriage can be salvaged, amid ongoing tensions that have them living separately, just ahead of what would be their two-year anniversary. While some pals of the Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, “believe they can work it out with time and effort, pointing to their deep bond,” a source told Us Weekly that “others think the ...
The entrepreneur, author and activist teams with Bare Necessities on a new collection of lingerie, loungewear and swimwear to empower all women — get the exclusive details
Royal order be damned.
Emily Ratajkowski perfected the 'wrong shoe theory' with her plunge-neck dress and `bold red trainers street style look - read more
Yellowstone stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham have officially tied the knot at a cowboy-themed wedding.
After reigniting in 2023, the lingerie-inspired look is here to stay this year.
Her new swim campaign for Good American — and radio silence from Inamorata — raises a few questions.
The actor spoke with his 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar Ryan Reynolds about getting back into superhero shape
Queen Rania of Jordan "borrowed from the boys" at the IAA Class of 2024 graduation ceremony in Dior Homme - See Photos
In April 2023, Lopez unveiled her ready-to-drink cocktails brand Delola. Light Margarita is the latest to join the lineup
They’ve probably seen the show more times than Travis Kelce at this point.
A Welsh holiday residence reminisced on social media about a visit from Prince William and Kate Middleton.
"Yellowstone" co-stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham are married, the couple revealed to Vogue on Wednesday.
Lively's daughters Betty, James and Inez were in the audience at Swift's Madrid Eras tour on Wednesday, May 29
The Oscar winner also shared a photo of Ruby and her partner, Kynthia, sharing a kiss at their wedding celebration
The follow-up to Glass Onion, titled Wake Up Dead Man, already boasts an impressive A-list cast.
In 2007, the inquest into Diana's death reportedly showed photographs of the dying princess to the jury.