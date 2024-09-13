Indy woman drowned in Puerto Rico trying to save girlfriend from rip currents, family says

A 22-year-old Indianapolis woman was found "submerged and unresponsive" while on vacation in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this week, officials said.

The body of Cimone Alicea Dawson was recovered from Condado Beach on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard. She was on the island along with two friends when they got caught "in the strong rip currents" the night before.

Coast Guard watchstanders were notified about screaming and people "in distress" in the water around 6:30 p.m., per the news release. This prompted search efforts from several agencies and emergency responders. Dawson's friends were saved with the help of law enforcement and bystanders.

“We extend are most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this young woman and pray they find strength and closure during this most difficult time,” Cmdr. Matthew Romano said in a statement.

Romano continued, “I would like to extend my appreciation to the bystanders and on-scene authorities for their actions which saved two lives and to all the Coast Guard units and emergency response partners for their professionalism, dedication, and tireless efforts during the search.”

Dawson was trying to rescue her girlfriend, her family says

According to WTHR, Dawson was in Puerto Rico for a birthday celebration. The night of the incident, she was trying to save her girlfriend when she disappeared and didn't return to land.

“That’s just the type of person she was,” her cousin, Siajhanai Wean, told the outlet.“Even if I was on that beach and Cimone, seeing her loved one struggling, I couldn’t even get Cimone not to go back into the water.”

Cimone's family said that she recently moved to Indianapolis for a reset, the news station reported. Wean created a GoFundMe seeking donations to bring her body back home for a proper funeral service.

"She was a shining light in the lives of everyone she touched..she was a real one kind, brave, and selfless," the fundraiser said. "Her love for others knew no bounds, and she always put the needs of those around her before her own."

The family has raised more than $13,000 of their $25,000 goal so far.

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cimone Dawson of Indianapolis drowns in San Juan amid rip currents