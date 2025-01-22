Infamously Short-Lived Trump Adviser Mocks Vivek Exit: ‘Minus’ Scaramuccis

Anthony Scaramucci, infamously one of Donald Trump’s shortest-tenured advisers, mocked Vivek Ramaswamy for crashing out of the Department of Government Efficiency before it even launched.

Scaramucci remarked that the entrepreneur lasted “minus one day,” noting he removed himself from co-leading the White House department—now headed solely by Elon Musk—the night before Trump could officially create it on inauguration day.

That negative tenure means Ramaswamy cannot be measured in “Scaramuccis” a joke quantification politicos use to measure the how long someone holds a job with a unit of 11 days, Scaramucci’s tenure before he was fired in Trump’s first term.

Anthony Scaramucci lasted only 11 days in his White House role in 2017, but his bizarre tenure made him a known name in U.S. politics. / Yuri Gripas/Reuters

“Ramaswamy lasted minus one day, OK? He got blown out on Jan. 19, so he’s not even—you can’t even measure him by Scaramuccis, which are 11-day time units,” he said on Politico’s Power Play podcast. “You know, like Liz Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis, right? This guy didn’t even make it, right? He was minus a day.”

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Ramaswamy after his social media post in December that railed against American culture—like sitcoms, cartoons, prom queens, and jocks—and claimed it “venerated mediocrity.” Ramaswamy said the U.S. should continue to rely on H1-B visas to fill key engineering roles—a point that sparked a MAGA civil war that lasted for nearly a month.

The first half of Vivek Ramaswamy’s post from Dec. 26 that railed against American culture. The 400-word screed was not received well in the MAGA world. / X

Ramaswamy, who now has his sights on becoming Ohio’s next governor, was pushed out of DOGE by Musk, Politico reported this week. Their public personas suggest otherwise, however, with Ramaswamy posting a selfie of the two on Monday.

Scaramucci was fired by Trump as White House communications director after a whirlwind week and a half in the summer of 2017. In that period, Scaramucci missed the birth of his son, his wife filed for divorce, and he went on profane tirades against MAGA figures like Steve Bannon in calls with reporters. That included him calling the recently departed Chief of Staff Reince Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic.”

Trump fired Scaramucci, who was an “assistant to the president” and director of the White House Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, after 11 days.

Scaramucci, 61, has used his firing fame to be a thorn in Trump’s side, railing against him in media appearances and creating a super PAC that supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election. He says he even advised Kamala Harris on cryptocurrency last fall.

Elon Musk joined Donald Trump’s inner circle over the summer after he pumped hundreds of millions into his campaign. / Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Scaramucci believes MAGA 2.0 will bring about big-name firings and fallouts that are akin to how he crashed out of the White House. He predicts Musk will be out of Trump’s orbit in a year’s time and that Secretary of State Marco Rubio won’t survive much longer, perhaps in part because Trump hopes to take back the Panama Canal from Panama.

“A lot of these guys will get blown out,” Scaramucci said. “I don’t see how Marco Rubio can last more than a year. Marco Rubio is philosophically antithetical to what Trump wants to do in society from a geopolitical perspective. So he’s gonna switch on a dime and just embrace all of the Trump stuff? Come on, it’s not gonna happen.”

Marco Rubio was unanimously confirmed to be Donald Trump’s secretary of state this week. The two have come a long way since the 2016 GOP primaries, where they were at each other’s throats as they both hoped to succeed Barack Obama. / Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Scaramucci said Trump is a “maniac” and suggested it is only a matter of a time before infighting erupts inside the West Wing.

“So now, all of a sudden, this new group of people is going to come in and everything’s going to work out hunky dory?” he said. “It’s not going to happen. So will Elon last longer than other people? Sure, because he’s worth $250, $400 billion and Trump is a little afraid of him. So yes, he’ll last longer than other people, but he’s already out to pasture.”