Infant airlifted to Columbia hospital after shooting that also hurt his mom, SC cops say

A South Carolina woman and her 9-month-old baby were hospitalized following a recent drive-by shooting, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at night on May 9, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A woman and four children were inside a residence that was hit by gunfire at H&B Mobile Home Park on Herbert Lane, according to the release. That’s near the intersection with Springhill Road in the Bishopville area of Lee County, about 6 miles from Exit 116 on Interstate 20.

After the shooting, the woman and children exited the mobile home and saw that it was on fire, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when she called 911 and reported that both she and the baby boy had been shot, according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies as well as members of Lee County Fire-Rescue responded to the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Florence after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

A medical helicopter was dispatched and the baby, who was in critical condition, was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia, according to the release.

Further information on the conditions of the mother and baby was not available, and the sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to messages asking about the shooting and victims.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is continuing to investigate the shooting, with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s crime scene and arson unit, according to the release.

Information about what caused the fire, and the severity of the damages to the mobile home, was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-484-5353, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.