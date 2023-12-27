An infant died and her death is called a homicide, South Carolina coroner says

Months after an infant died in her South Carolina home, her death was called a homicide and her mother has been accused of assault, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said his office is investigating Charlotte Fowler’s death.

The 1-month-old girl died at her Rita Court home in Belvedere on Oct. 15, according to Ables. That’s in the North Augusta area, between Interstate 20 and Interstate 520. She was born on Aug. 20, according to an obituary shared by Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

While Ables said that a preliminary investigation determined Charlotte’s death was a homicide, the baby’s final cause of death is still under investigation.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Charlotte suffered several broken ribs and other injuries, WJBF reported.

The sheriff’s office said Jordan Fowler did cause “maliciously bodily harm to the minor child by forcibly squeezing and shaking the child,” WRDW reported. Jordan Fowler was identified as Charlotte’s mother in the obituary.

On Dec. 14, Jordan Fowler was arrested on a charge of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person, jail records show. No bond was set and the 21-year-old is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center, according to judicial records.

A graveside memorial service was held for Charlotte on Oct. 21 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, according to the obituary.

“Our little angel was beautiful. Her smile could light up the room,” the obituary said.