Infant school and nursery set to close

Natalia Forero - Local Democracy Reporting Service
·2 min read

An infant school and nursery is set to close due to financial difficulties caused by a low number of students.

Peel Common Infant School and Nursery Unit in Gosport, Hampshire, is expected to merge with the Peel Common Junior School to create an all-through school and nursery from January 2025.

The closure is set to be approved later this month.

Hampshire County Council said the merger would bring "greater continuity in terms of how the curriculum is delivered", as well as strengthening the school's financial position and stabilising student numbers.

As of 31 March, Peel Common Infant School had a deficit of £110,883, while Peel Common Junior had a balance of £42,123.

Because of that, the council recommended that the best option for the infant school was to join the junior school and provide one all-through school.

If agreed, the new primary school would accommodate children from the age of three to 11, and have one class of 30 pupils per year.

The report said this would be achieved by relocating an existing purpose-built nursery unit from another maintained school site or by extending the existing junior school building.

The works, which would cost an estimated £750,000, would be funded in full by the children's services capital programme.

In the last parent consultation some people raised concerns that "strong foundations for learning can't be embedded in one school and built on under one roof".

Another parent said their child received "an excellent education at the school" and that Peel Common Infants' teachers work with "passion and commitment".

The lead member for children’s services, Councillor Edward Heron, will consider the recommendations at his upcoming decision day on 14 May.

