Infected Blood scandal was 'no accident', Inquiry chair says

Chair of the Infected Blood Inquiry, Sir Brian Langstaff, said the Infected Blood scandal was 'no accident', describing the then-government's denial of wrongdoing as 'untrue'.
Demi Moore’s new film, the feminist body horror “The Substance,” sees her bare it all, with several scenes featuring full nudity. At the Cannes Film Festival press conference for the film on Monday, the 61-year-old actor discussed the “vulnerable experience.” “Going into it, it was really spelled out — the level of vulnerability and rawness …
XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi
Ann, 67, moved with her husband to Portugal after scraping together money to pay their expenses in the US. Their quality of life is much better now.
This woman has serious range.
Minnesota's KSTP juxtaposed the former president's fresh denial to a reporter with what he actually said.
The footage was allegedly captured outside a Dupont Factory in Massachusetts in 1938.
The Under Armour meltdown continues.
Akintunde Akinleye/ReutersMeghan and Harry counter ‘free flight’ claimsSources in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s camp have defended the couple after claims were made in the Daily Mail that they were flown around Nigeria for free “by an airline whose chairman is a fugitive wanted in the U.S.”The Mail said that the founder of Nigerian airline Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, which provided the Sussexes with air transport during their tour of Nigeria, is wanted in the US, “facing multiple charges lin
Densely nutritious and good for your heart and brain, cashews can be much more than just a snack food. Here's what happens if you add them to your daily diet
Screenshot/Brian Glenn/XBrian Glenn, the boyfriend of a certain “bleach-blonde” U.S. representative, shocked devotees of the MAGA YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) on Saturday as he declared his sudden departure from the outlet. The announcement came at the beginning of RSBN’s coverage of the NRA Convention, where the network had dutifully followed its idol Donald Trump to his planned speech. Glenn opened his broadcast with the news.Saying “so long for now”…Thank you @RSBNet
Nicola Coughlan is proud of her 'very naked' scene in "Bridgerton" season 3. Her parents will never see it due to a clause in her Netflix contract.
The mini skirt in question is exactly how it sounds. See photos
“Horizon: An American Saga,” Kevin Costner’s risk-it-all Western epic, rode into Cannes on Sunday, earning a seven-minute standing ovation. Costner was visibly emotional as the film received huge applause and chants of “Kevin! Kevin! Kevin!” During his speech, Costner thanked the audience and promised “three more” installments of the “Horizon” franchise, which is already due …
Barbara McQuade pinpointed what she thinks are errors from Todd Blanche in the former president's hush money trial.
American automakers and their Chinese rivals are heading in different directions. Able to produce far more cars than they can sell in China, Chinese companies like BYD are entering markets all over the world. Their global expansion comes as major U.S. carmakers - whose once-lucrative China sales are withering - have withdrawn from promising markets such as India, Indonesia and Thailand to focus on their North American base.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interest
VANCOUVER — Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, citing several unnamed sources, was first to report Sunday that the 27-year-old right-winger is dealing with a blood clotting issue that is not considered life threatening. Boeser has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff appearances this year, and recorded career highs in goals (40) and points (73) during
NBC / SNLThe season 49 finale of Saturday Night Live opened with a message from James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump. Airing from “his new home, the barricades outside of a Manhattan courthouse,” Trump confessed to his supporters that he hasn’t been loving the past few weeks.“They say very mean things about me while I’m trying to sleep,” he complained, before insisting that he would love to testify in court himself. “I’m not afraid to testify at all. I’m just not going to, out of fear. You see, t
Bella has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival.
Former President Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has a net worth of $7.5 billion, according to a May 2024 Forbes estimate.
Young Sheldon boss Steve Holland would like to use this opportunity to address the fate of Paige Swanson (and debunk all of your tragic theories about her absence in The Big Bang Theory). Mckenna Grace’s character, a fellow child prodigy, was introduced early in Season 2 of the prequel series and served as Sheldon’s chief …