What is the infected blood scandal and who was responsible?

Nobody in the UK has been held accountable

The infected blood scandal saw thousands of people in the UK in the 70s and 80s given blood transfusions or blood products that were infected with viruses such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV.

Thousands died after being given contaminated products by the NHS which were often imported from the US. Nobody in the UK has ever been held to account, and no compensation has been paid by the Government.

Victims want justice, compensation and an apology.

Today, The Infected Blood Inquiry has released the results of its five-year investigation into the mistakes that led to thousands being infected with chronic and fatal viruses, and efforts to cover up the truth.

Who was affected by the blood scandal ?

One group of affected people are those who received blood transfusions before 1991, often after accidents, childbirth or surgery. Another group is haemophiliacs, who have a genetic condition that stops men producing enough of a blood protein to stop bleeding.

Haemophiliacs in the UK were given Factor VIII, a medicine which was hailed as a miracle cure through the NHS. However, it carried with it deadly viruses.

Who donated blood? Why was this a problem ?

The NHS ran its own scheme to make blood products for haemophiliacs from donations taken from Britons. The NHS did not, and does not, pay for blood plasma.

But there was not enough of these products to treat the UK’s estimated 6,000 haemophiliacs. Therefore, the majority of the UK blood products came from the US, including Factor VIII.

The US does have schemes where people can get paid for blood plasma donations. It is known that groups at high risk of HIV and Hepatitis such as gay men, sex workers, drug addicts, prisoners and homeless people frequented blood banks to exchange plasma for money.

Recruitment was unscrupulous, screening was poor and the donations were not treated or checked for infections. The donations from these high-risk groups were given to UK patients via the NHS.

What was the effect on the victims ?

An Infected Blood Inquiry did a study on the impact found:

1,250 haemophiliacs were infected with HIV, and around three-quarters have died.

Up to 5,000 haemophiliacs were infected with hepatitis C from their treatments.

Up to 100 people caught HIV from a blood transfusion, and around 85 per cent have died.

Around 26,800 people in total were given hepatitis C from blood transfusions.

It is thought around 3,000 people have died as a result of the scandal.

Who was responsible ?

Nobody in the UK has yet to be held accountable for the scandal.

Government

A group legal action has been mounted against the Department of Health for its role.

Specialist centres: A group of boys who attended and were infected at Treloar’s school for disabled children is taking legal action against the school itself. The school, however, blames the NHS.

The NHS and individual doctors: Haematologists of the era have been heavily criticised, including Prof Arthur Bloom and Prof Charles Rizza. There have been accusations of a cosy financial relationship between drug manufacturers and NHS doctors.

Politicians

Former and current politicians are expected to be heavily criticised by the inquiry’s report for a failure to act on concerns about infected product supply, failing to make the UK self-sufficient in blood product supply, for neglecting to give victims justice and compensation earlier, and for orchestrating a cover-up.

Pharma

The pharmaceutical companies that made the infected products — Alpha, Armour, Baxter and Bayer — have not paid a penny to UK victims.

However, they have been sued in the US by victims there. There is evidence they made and sold blood products, including Factor VIII, when they knew it was tainted with deadly viruses.

Baxter said: “We sympathise with anyone impacted by infected blood in the 1970s and 1980s. Baxter is committed to providing the highest quality products to its patients and customers, and to conducting its business ethically and compliantly.”

Bayer said it “expresses deep sympathy for people who contracted HIV or Hepatitis infection through use of blood therapies in the 1970s and 1980s and for the family members of those that were infected”.

It continues: “Bayer is truly sorry that this tragic situation occurred and that therapies that were developed by Bayer Group companies, and were prescribed by doctors to save and improve lives, in fact ended up causing so much suffering to so many.”

Girofils said it “did not manufacture or distribute any pooled plasma-protein therapeutics in the United Kingdom” despite acquiring some of what was Alpha.

“The first distribution of Grifols products in the United Kingdom was in 1997, all of which products were virally inactivated and have not been implicated in the transmission of any viral agents.”

Sanofi, which owns the remains of Armour, said: “We would like to express our condolences to those who have lost loved ones and those who continue to suffer the impact of HIV and hepatitis. We have no comment to make whilst the Infected Blood Inquiry is ongoing.”

What is the infected blood scandal public inquiry ?

A formal inquiry had been called for for decades, and was granted by Theresa May when she was Prime Minister in 2017. It started in 2019 and has been ongoing since. A report in 2022 saw infected victims and their spouses receive £100,000 interim payments as compensation.

A second report from the inquiry in 2023 recommended this to be expanded to bereaved parents and orphaned children. This has not yet been paid.

The final report will be published on May 20.

What is the Government doing for the victims ?

Campaigners have never received justice for the scandal. There were sporadic legal cases and the government made ex gratia payments to charities and trusts to go to victims. This did not come with an admission of guilt, and it was not formal compensation.

The Government has accepted the “moral case” for compensation. However there have been accusations of the Government dragging its feet.

The interim payments to parents and children have not yet been paid, the body which will run the compensation payments has yet to be set up by the Cabinet Office, and the judge to lead it has not been announced.

What is Haemophilia ?

Haemophilia sufferers have regular and painful bleeds which could be fatal. The majority of haemophiliacs do not produce a protein called factor VIII, and this is Haemophilia A. Around 20 per cent do not make factor IX and this is Haemophilia B, or Christmas Disease.

What is Factor VIII ?

Pharmaceutical companies created a product called Factor VIII in the 60s which was a miracle cure for the most common form of haemophilia, Haemophilia A.

It was made by extracting plasma from donor blood, freezing it and treating it to create a powder of pure Factor VIII proteins. One vial could contain clotting proteins from tens of thousands of people.

How was Factor VIII meant to help people with haemophilia ?

Factor VIII could be kept in the fridge and self-administered by haemophiliacs after a bleed to stop it, or as a form of prophylaxis.

It was a game changer as it gave haemophiliacs a normal life free of worry about bleeds. They no longer needed to go to hospital as often to manage their condition and could be active without fear for their health.

Listen to Bed of Lies, a six-part Telegraph podcast laying bare one of the biggest medical disasters in history, the Infected Blood scandal, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast app.