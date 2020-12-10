COVID-19 updates:

Infielder David Mendham named top Canadian college player of 2020

TORONTO — Infielder David Mendham is the 2020 Canadian college player of the year.

The Canadian Baseball Network announced Mendham as the winner of its annual award Thursday.

Mendham received first-place votes on 54 of 62 ballots cast by a large panel of scouts, coaches, executives, former players, writers and broadcasters.

The six-foot-three native of Dorchester, Ont., batted .493 and had 36 hits and 26 runs batted in over 21 games for the Connors State Cowboys.

In a spring season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mendham topped all Canadian college players in hits (36) and finished second in doubles (10).

He was third among Canadians in RBIs and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.401), and scored 31 runs and stole six bases.

The left-handed hitting Mendham spent the summer of 2020 with the Savannah Bananas, a college team in Georgia, where he batted .338 with 25 hits in 22 games.

He is set to play this spring for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

Mendham is the first player from Ontario to win the award since Toronto's Connor Panas in 2015.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

  • Michigan's top court spikes election lawsuit by Trump allies

    DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in Detroit. The court said it is “not persuaded that it can or should grant the requested relief.” The order was 4-3, with a Republican-nominated justice, Elizabeth Clement, joining three Democrats in throwing out the lawsuit. The case was filed days after the Board of State Canvassers certified Joe Biden's 154,000-vote Michigan victory over President Donald Trump. It was another lawsuit aimed at changing the outcome of the election. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud anywhere in the U.S., experts say. “I consider it imprudent to hear this matter, a conclusion only amplified by my view that it is irresponsible to continue holding out the possibility of a judicial solution to a political dispute that needs to be resolved with finality,” Clement said. Three dissenting conservative justices said they were in favour of at least hearing arguments. “The case before the court is no small matter. Election disputes pose a unique test of a representative democracy’s ability to reflect the will of the people when it matters most,” Justice David Viviano said. “But it is a test our country has survived, one way or another, since its inception. ... By closing the courthouse door on these petitioners, the court today denies them any ability to have their claims fully considered by the judiciary.” The lawsuit by Trump allies took aim at a number of issues, including the mailing of absentee ballot applications by the Democratic secretary of state months ago. “The time to challenge this scheme may have been before the applications were mailed out — or at least before the absentee ballots were cast — rather than waiting to see the election outcome and then challenging it if unpalatable,” Clement said. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and justices Megan Cavanagh and Richard Bernstein joined Clement in dismissing the case but didn't offer separate remarks. ___ Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Over 41,000 children living in poverty in Nova Scotia, and numbers rising, says study

    HALIFAX — A newly released study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says more than 41,000 children in Nova Scotia live in poverty, and the numbers have been rising.Using the latest available data from 2018, the 2020 Report Card on Child and Family Poverty in Nova Scotia says the percentage of children living in low-income circumstances increased to 24.6 per cent from 24.2 per cent in 2017.It says Nova Scotia has a slightly higher rate of child poverty than it did in 1989 when the House of Commons voted to end it by the year 2000. The report card also says that between 1989 and 2018, child poverty rates decreased in every province and territory except Nova Scotia.Director Christine Saulnier says the centre's recommendations change little from year to year because little has changed in way of government supports for families with children living in poverty.Saulnier says that without significant income support investment by the province, any small gains in one year are lost in the next."Moreover, the pandemic likely signals that more families are worse off despite federal emergency income measures,” Saulnier said in a news release.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

    * Ottawa has 44 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. * The Eastern Ontario Health Unit expects to tighten rules next week. * After setting records, Renfrew County reports just two new cases Wednesday.Today's Ottawa updateOttawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 44 new COVID-19 on Wednesday and the death of one retirement home resident. OPH has declared 45 more cases resolved.The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale. Numbers to watch26.8: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, down from Tuesday.1: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), reaching the OPH target.Across the regionThe Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)'s medical officer of health told reporters Tuesday he expects the region east of Ottawa will move to orange next week, meaning tighter rules for residents.École élémentaire catholique Saint-Isidore has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak and related staffing shortage.After setting records Monday and Tuesday, Renfrew County's health unit reported just two more cases Wednesday.

  • Program to give residency to 'guardian angel' asylum-seekers to open next week

    OTTAWA — Some asylum-seekers who toiled on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis earlier this year will be able to apply for permanent residency in Canada beginning Dec. 14. The federal government announced the program for the "guardian angels" working in health care back in August and has spent the last several months hammering out the details.Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino unveiled more specifics Wednesday, saying there will be two streams — one for those who live in Quebec and one for those outside the province."Canadians are appreciative of asylum-seekers and the work they are doing during the pandemic," Mendicino said in a statement."Thanks to this special measure, we are recognizing their significant contribution by providing them with a more secure future in Canada."For both programs, asylum-seekers who have been working in a specific list of health-care related professions and who had already claimed asylum before last March 13 will be able to apply for permanent residency. But eligibility criteria for the program are also being expanded to include spouses or common-law partners of refugee claimants who died after contracting COVID-19. The government will now also count internship experience done through a post-secondary or vocational training program as part of the 120 hours of work needed to qualify for the program. Those hours had to have been worked between March 13 and August 14, but on top of that, those eligible have to also accrue a total of six months of working experience in the related jobs by Aug. 31, 2021.That's also the last day to apply for the program. It's not clear how many people will qualify or apply. Before the border closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people had been arriving in Canada and requesting asylum each month, and while they awaited decisions on their claims some had found work in health care.A large number of one particular cohort of refugee claimants — those who have crossed into Canada from the U.S. — have settled in Quebec, and it is from that province that public pressure began for a special immigration program for those whose jobs put them in harm's way during the early days of the pandemic.But designing a program for the so-called "guardian angels" was tricky, as Quebec retains a degree of control over who is allowed to immigrate to the province and had to agree to the criteria. Quebec's minister of immigration, Nadine Girault, said the program is aimed at recognizing the exceptional contributions made by asylum-seekers working with seniors and people who were sick during the first wave of the pandemic. "This program, which is a product of the collaboration between the government of Quebec and the federal government, will allow for these people to be selected and granted permanent residence, so they can continue their essential contribution to health care and integrate fully into Quebec society,” she said in a statement Wednesday.But the decision to currently limit eligibility for permanent residency only to those asylum-seekers providing direct patient care in hospitals and long-term care homes has been met with criticism. Many advocates have noted that asylum-seekers work in other professions deemed essential during the pandemic and argue they should be recognized as well.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

  • Seeking solutions to West Centretown's 'food desert'

    Ottawa's West Centretown neighbourhood is a "food desert" whose residents need easier access to essential groceries, according to a new study.  Emilie Hayes, community engagement manager for Somerset West Community Health Centre, which produced the study, said families in the neighbourhood, which includes Chinatown, Little Italy, Rochester Heights and LeBreton Flats, have few options to buy affordable fresh food.> It would be really nice to have something that's closer to here that serves all of our needs. \- Dale Marshall, West Centretown residentShe said the area's sole full-service grocery store closed in 2006, leaving residents with only smaller stores to fill their pantries."They're really looking for something that is more consistent, where they can get the food that they need, when they need it," Hayes told CBC Radio's All In A Day. "As opposed to having to wait each month or having to rely on programs and services that are just really trying to fill those gaps."Driving not always an optionAccording to the study, West Centretown is considered a low-income area where nearly one-quarter of the housing is subsidized and many residents rely on public transportation to get around."It's much more difficult for [them] to hop in a car ... to go get all of their groceries," Hayes said. "And so having something close by in the neighbourhood that's affordable, it's really important for them."The study proposes a few solutions. While Hayes said her organization would eventually like to see a new grocery store open in the community, that remains a long-term goal. In the interim, the community health centre is looking at other options including "food kiosks," Hayes said."Whether that's a vending machine [or] an aisle in a neighbourhood store where we'll be able to provide fresh produce, dairy, breads and other kinds of basic staples."Centretown West resident Dale Marshall said whether he goes east to Centretown or west to Hintonburg for his groceries, it's a 15-minute walk."I've definitely heard from other neighbours, other friends that live in the area, who all talk about the fact that we live in a food desert," Marshall said. "It would be really nice to have something that's closer to here that serves all of our needs."Hayes said it's also important for people in the area to have access to options that are culturally appropriate. According to the report, West Centretown is ethnically and culturally diverse. More than 50 per cent of its population are immigrants, while eight per cent are classified as refugees."What we've learned is how important culturally appropriate food is to one's health and well-being," she said.

  • Earlton Recreation Centre to be renamed

    By Jamie Mountain Local Journalism Initiative Reporter EARLTON – The Earlton Recreation Centre will go by a new name next year. Armstrong Township councillor Kevin Léveillé was approached by a resident who felt the town should rename the arena in honour of the Paiement brothers, Rosaire and Wilf, who are from Earlton and went on to play in the National Hockey League (NHL). Léveillé then brought a motion before council to change the name of the arena, with the idea of passing the renaming endeavour on to the recently formed Centennial Committee to unveil the new name as part of the township’s centennial celebrations next year. But if the centennial celebrations don’t happen next year as planned, Léveillé noted at the November 25 regular meeting that the renaming responsibility would come back to council and “we’ll see what we do with it at that time.” When it came to getting approval from the honourees to rename the arena after them, Léveillé questioned if council would need to get it in writing. Clerk-treasurer Amy Vickery-Menard responded that it would be best that they get a written letter. “I’m asking because I’ve been in contact with one of them and he said ‘yes, but under this condition’ but it’s not really a big deal,” said Léveillé. Council then passed a motion that the Recreation Centre would be renamed after Rosaire and Wilf Paiement. Rosaire Paiement, 75, played in 190 regular-season NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks, amassing 48 goals and 52 assists. Wilf Paiement, 65, suited up in 946 regular-season NHL games with the Kansas City Scouts, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Maple Leafs, Quebec Nordiques, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins, registering 356 goals and 458 assists. He then added 18 goals and 17 assists in 69 playoff games.Jamie Mountain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker

  • Boeing 737 Max back in air 2 years after grounded by crashes

    RIO DE JANEIRO — Commercial flights with Boeing 737 Max jetliners resumed Wednesday for the first time since they were grounded worldwide following two deadly accidents nearly two years ago.Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre, according to flightradar24.com.The company own announcement didn’t specify the route of the flight.Gol is set to start regular service on Dec. 18, according to aviation data firm Cirium, with several daily flights between São Paulo and other major Brazilian cities.Customers will be able to exchange their tickets if they don’t want to fly on a 737 Max, a Gol spokesperson told The Associated Press in an email.Gol, the country’s largest airline with 36 million passengers annually, owns seven 737 Max aircraft, according to Cirium. It is the only Brazilian company with the model in its fleet.The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia. A prior crash in Indonesia involving the model occurred in October 2018. In all, 346 people died.Brazil’s aviation regulator lifted its restrictions on the 737 Max in November, clearing the way for the plane to resume flights in Latin America’s biggest country.Similar restrictions have been lifted in the U.S. and Europe, where commercial flights with the plane are expected to resume soon, likely starting with American Airlines on Dec. 29.“The MAX is one of the most efficient aircraft in aviation history and the only one to undergo a complete recertification process,” Gol’s chief executive officer, Paulo Kakinoff, said in a statement earlier this week.________________________________________Diane Jeantet, The Associated Press

  • ‘Food as medicine’: How this birth worker carries on the teachings of her great grandmother

    My baby girl was born under the strawberry moon, on the eve of the summer solstice, in June 2019.  The month of June marks the arrival of the strawberry moon — a reminder that it’s the perfect time to harvest strawberries. This is a teaching I carry as an Opaskwayak Cree. When I arrived home from the hospital, my doula Keisha Amanda Charnley welcomed me with a bowl of fresh strawberries. The next thing Charnley prepared for my family was an elaborate pot roast, with a side of buttery corn on the cob. As we ate together around our family table, I felt so nourished, so cared for.  And in the days that followed, as I learned how to nurse my new baby, Charnley’s food and care gave me strength.  Charnley is from the Katzie Nation, located in the lower Fraser valley region of B.C., and she has ancestral ties to Blackburn, England.  She is deeply connected to the spirit world, and I believe she was chosen to be a ‘welcomer’ for the babies sent to us.  As a birth worker, aunty, doula and midwifery student, Charnley carries the teachings and stories of her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and I felt this presence as I welcomed my own daughter into the world.  For Charnley, the act of preparing delicious hearty meals for her clients during their postpartum recovery is not only about providing nourishment for parents who have recently welcomed a baby — it’s also about honouring her great-grandmother’s teachings.  Charnley grew up hearing stories from her family about her great-grandmother and the ways in which she cared for the people around her. “She was blind and overcame many challenges in her life, as a lot of Indigenous matriarchs do,” says Charnley. “They told me that my great-grandma Mandy was a midwife and delivered many babies,” she says. “A blind midwife — and that just added to the sparkle in my eye that I have for her.”  Charnley says the community still refers to her great-grandmother as ‘Aunt Mandy’, and she feels the nickname “speaks to her impact on her extended relatives and family.”  Not only did Mandy deliver babies in the community as a midwife, but she was also gifted at preparing food using a wood stove, despite not being able to see, says Charnley.  Throughout her life, Charnley’s own mother, great-aunt and grandmother shared the kinds of meals her great-grandmother used to prepare, including lots of pot roasts. This intergenerational knowledge and sharing of stories has culminated into Charnley’s practice as a birth worker, where she draws inspiration from her great-grandmother to cook a postpartum roast for families after supporting them through labour. “Many of the stories I grew up with in my family are centered around food and the power of food to bring people together,” says Charnley. Many of Charnley’s friends, relatives and ‘sisters’, have come to her as a source of support during their pregnancy, birth and postpartum recovery journeys. Food just became a natural part of how I support my relatives and the people I care about, says Charnley, who says she’s attended over 75 births to date.  “We always have to eat. So when somebody is preparing a yummy, nutritious meal for you, then that takes away a task that you have to do to care for yourself,” she says. “You can use that energy to focus inwards a bit more and focus on caring for the new spirit who has just come into the world.” Charnley says she was taught that doing work in a good way often begins with sharing a meal.  “Food is a conduit for conversation and relationship building,” she says. “So much love goes into preparing food for the ones we care for, as Indigeous people.” “Whether it's saving your pennies to get groceries from the store or to get a treat for the babies or… picking berries or going out to get an elk. All of those different ways that we bring food onto the table requires strength and hard work,” Charnley adds. Charnley learned more about the origins and stories of traditional food through her work with Indigenous youth and Elders at the xʷc̓ic̓əsəm Garden, also known as the Indigenous Health Research and Education Garden (IHREG), at the University of British Columbia. The name xʷc̓ic̓əsəm translates to “the place where we grow” in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, the traditional language spoken by the Musqueam people whose unceded lands the garden resides on. Charnley worked with the Culturally Relevant Urban Wellness program as a youth worker and with the Medicine Collective. She spent her days offering her knowledge around harvesting foods, collecting medicines, and preparing meals for youth, Elders and staff.  “There's all the statistics that Indigenous people face around health inequities, and that's often what's talked about,” she says. “But I was privileged to grow up with the stories of our strength, how our food is medicine, and also to live that at the Indigenous gardens through the care of Elders.” “The foods that we eat — the pieces of the land, the berries, the fish, and the roots — get transformed into our food, which transforms into our bodies, all of our cells and DNA, and that gets passed down generation to generation through birth,” she says. Charnley is currently training to become a midwife. This means she will be responsible for the clinical and medical parts of labour and delivery. Once she takes on this new role, she plans to continue preparing feasts for the families in her community. “We know how powerful it is for us to eat our ancestral foods,” says Charnley. “And that baby is coming into the world with their blood memory that connects them to their land and foods, with their connection to their parents' ancestors and a wisdom — a supernatural wisdom.”Anna McKenzie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse

  • All recent travellers to Yellowknife asked to get tested after COVID-19 detected in wastewater

    The government of Northwest Territories says the wastewater COVID-19 surveillance program has detected the virus in Yellowknife.  It says wastewater samples analyzed in Yellowknife from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 signaled undetected COVID-19 cases.The territory says people who have recently travelled into the N.W.T. are most at risk. Anyone who was self-isolating in Yellowknife from Nov. 30 until the present should get a COVID-19 test, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola."This means if, between November 30 and now, you were in Yellowknife at any stage of your self-isolation because of traveling into N.W.T., you should get tested now even if you don't have symptoms," she said in the release.In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Kandola said that though the Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 period presents the "highest risk point," it's important that anyone who arrived in the territory between Nov. 30 and the present go for a test.COVID-19 could be circulating in community"There's no need for alarm. This is what we've been preparing for since the pandemic began," she said.Still, said Kandola, "what we don't know is the extent or nature of transmission" of the virus in Yellowknife. She said the sample could be from someone in isolation or who stopped in Yellowknife en route to somewhere else, "but it also could mean COVID is circulating in our community."The territory says essential services workers who were in Yellowknife between Nov. 30 and now, who received exemptions to work should also be tested.However, the recommendation to get tested doesn't apply to high-risk essential service workers who don't have symptoms and who were already tested as part of their permission to work (such as health care workers). These workers should continue to follow the "routine advice" from their employer or permission to work letter.> What we don't know is the extent or nature of transmission". \- Dr. Kami Kandola, N.W.T. chief public health officerPeople self-isolating because someone else in the household has travelled outside the territory should continue self-isolating and do not need to get tested unless they develop symptoms.Anyone in the home who develops any COVID-19 symptoms should contact their local public health unit and arrange for testing, the release says. People with symptoms will be given priority for testing.Otherwise, it says public health guidance in Yellowknife and N.W.T. remains the same. That includes following isolation guidance as required, wearing a non-medical mask in public spaces and staying home if you're sick.Kandola stressed on Wednesday that people wear masks in indoor public places, especially given the high number of travellers and workers entering the territory over the holiday season.New testing centre in Yellowknife isolation centreIn response to the wastewater results, the territory has set up an additional testing site in the Yellowknife isolation centre at the Chateau Nova Hotel. That testing site is only for people who are isolating there.Testing hours are being extended until 8 p.m. at both sites. The government is urging people to book their test online.Kandola said she expects "hundreds" of people are being contacted about getting tested. She urged people not to be nervous or embarrassed about going in for a test, saying, "coming forward is the best thing you can do to help your community right now." The government says there were close to 300 COVID-19 tests done in Yellowknife from Nov. 30 through Wednesday and all were negative.Even after a negative result, anyone who travelled and is tested must still isolate for 14 days.No new restrictions were announced on Wednesday. Kandola said that could change if there is community transmission, depending on the government's ability to contain and track the virus.Kandola also addressed the case of the worker in Yellowknife who was announced as positive on Nov. 27.She said a known case would produce a weak signal and that as the case recuperates, the signal would get weaker.From Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 however, the signal got stronger and a repeat sample produced a signal of the same intensity, which suggests there's at least one case unaccounted for in Yellowknife, said Kandola. Risk to public unknownThe wastewater sampling program was announced in September and collects samples from Hay River, Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Inuvik and Fort Simpson and test it for COVID-19.In a previous news release, the territory said testing wastewater has been found to uncover trends of COVID-19 in the community four to 10 days earlier than clinical data would by detecting its presence in asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic populations.In the Wednesday release, the government says there is not enough information to confidently assess public risk."It is possible that this signal is from one or more individuals who have travelled and who are now appropriately self-isolating, or have even left the territory. But it is also possible that COVID-19 has been transmitted to others," the release says.The government says it's asking for the public's assistance in identifying any cases so it can contain the situation quickly, and prevent ongoing transmission.The government also says the results from recent COVID-19 diagnostic testing, and additional wastewater surveillance analysis expected in the next few days will allow officials to "better characterize" the risk to the public in Yellowknife, and throughout the territory.How to get testedThose needing testing can book an appointment online at this link for the COVID Clinic at the Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic. It says there will be appointments available for those who are recommended to be tested. People can also call Yellowknife public health at 867-767-9120 or their local health centre if home.People should tell their health centre at the time of testing whether they've recently travelled or were self-isolating between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9.Those getting tested in Yellowknife should come to the front door of Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic and go to Pod B to the left toward the COVID Clinic.People being tested in another community should follow local instructions on how to safely get tested at the site. There will likely be high call volumes, the release warns.If it isn't possible to get through over the phone, people are asked to leave their name and phone number on the voicemail. Residents are reminded to stay isolated, and wait for public health to call back and to not go to a health centre in person unless an appointment is made. If you do not hear back in 24 hours, it says to try calling back.Confidentiality will be kept, territory says If a person receives a positive COVID-19 test, public health officials will work with that person to "confidentially investigate any people you saw recently who may be at risk, and any locations where there may have been an exposure risk.""Your information will be kept confidential and public health officials will follow-up on your well-being regularly throughout your isolation period to help keep you safe," the release says.Since Nov. 24 , the territory was reporting zero active cases of the virus and has had a total of 15 cases since the start of the pandemic. In an interview with Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, N.W.T.'s medical director, last week on CBC's The Trailbreaker, Pegg said whether the territory was doing enough testing was difficult to answer since an indicator is usually based on the positivity rate of the virus. Kandola said there would be more information about vaccines coming on Friday.

  • Local artist puts together colouring book of city landmarks

    A local artist has created a new colouring book that highlights some of the city’s most memorable landmarks. ‘Colour the Hat: A Colouring Book of Medicine Hat Landmarks’ was published recently by Leanne Stock and is being sold by Medicine Hat Public Library. Stock says the book took her 100-plus hours to create and she is proud to see it come to life. “To get a break from detailed acrylic painting, I go out and do urban sketches in the community,” said Stock, who has been an artist since she was 14. “I’ve been doing that for years and people have given me great feedback on my art style. “Myself and the library thought it would be a good idea to make a colouring book out of drawings in my style. That’s how this came to life.” The book features 30 drawings by Stock, who also works at the library. “There’s so many different beautiful things to see in Medicine Hat.” she said. “I tried to include a bit of everything, but I could have done four books with the number of amazing places in the city.” The book features the public library, the Ranchman Hotel, Finlay Bridge among other iconic spots. Stock says she was able to work on the book whenever she found free time. The library published 150 copies of the colouring book, which sold out quickly. It has put another order in and hopes to have more as soon as possible. You can get on a wait list for the book by calling the library at 403-502-8525.Mo Cranker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News

  • Kayakers In Florida Have Close Encounter With Sandbar Shark

    Check out this incredible shark encounter off the coast of Destin, Florida.

  • RCMP searching for 5 suspects, stolen truck after armed robberies in Green Lake, Meadow Lake areas

    Saskatchewan RCMP are on the lookout for a stolen truck and five suspects after two armed robberies.RCMP received two armed robbery reports — one in the Green Lake area and the other in the Meadow Lake area northwest of Saskatoon — on Tuesday between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. CST, according to a news release.Four men and one woman are believed to have been involved, police say. They are described as wearing red and black clothing with face coverings and carrying firearms. The four men are about five feet, 10 inches tall, and one of them appeared to have a large, open sore on his hand. The woman was described as wearing large sunglasses.The suspects were last seen driving a stolen black and brown 2012 Chevrolet 3500 truck with Saskatchewan license plate 723 GNE. Police say the suspects fled in the truck and were believed to be traveling south on Highway 4.RCMP say the public should call 911 immediately if they see the vehicle and do not approach it.Anyone with information is urged to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or their local police service.

  • Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

    MOSCOW — The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches. The Defence Ministry said in a statement that the manoeuvrs included the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Karelia nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea. As part of the drills, a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was also launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia and Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets. Russia has expanded its military drills in recent years amid tensions with the West as relations plummeted to post-Cold War lows after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. The war games come less than two months before the New START U.S.-Russian arms control treaty expires in early February. Moscow and Washington have discussed extending the pact, but differences have remained. New START was signed in 2010 by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. It limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance After both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year, New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries still standing. Arms control advocates have warned that its expiration would remove any checks on U.S. and Russian nuclear forces, in a blow to global stability. The Associated Press

  • Local schools make Advent wreaths virtually

    With the start of Advent on Nov. 29, the staff, students and their families at St. Martin of Tours Catholic School in Whitney and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School in Bancroft, held Advent wreath making workshops over Microsoft Teams the week of Nov. 23 versus in-person group workshops due to COVID-19 restrictions. Advent celebrates the coming of Jesus Christ in the four weeks leading up to Christmas. Tara McEnery, the vice principal at both schools, said the workshops went very well, and that nearly 20 Advent wreaths were made to celebrate the season.  McEnery says that the Advent wreath workshops have been a tradition for several years at Our Lady of Mercy, though they just started doing them at St. Martin of Tours last year. “It’s a really nice gathering, usually the parents come into the school with their children in the evening and usually we have apple cider and cookies, and we get together and I bring all the materials into the gym and we just gather together and make them in a big space. But we couldn’t do that this year,” she says. Meaning “coming” in Latin, Advent is the coming of Jesus Christ into the world, and Christians use the four weeks (four Sundays) preceding Christmas (Christ’s birthday) to prepare for this coming. Christians began using candle-lit wreathes to prepare for Christmas during the Middle Ages. However, the modern Advent wreath was initiated by a Lutheran minister who worked at a children’s mission in Germany in 1839. This wreath gained in popularity among Protestants, and by the end of the 19th century, Catholics in Germany had adopted this custom too. Both Catholics and Protestants brought it over to North America in the 1920s and 1930s.  The Advent wreath is made from various evergreens, symbolizing eternal life. The circle of the wreath signifies the eternity of God, while the four candles represent the four weeks of Advent leading up to Christmas. Each week symbolizes one thousand years, because 4,000 years is the time from Adam and Eve to the birth of Jesus Christ. Three of the candles are purple; these symbolize the prayer, penance and preparatory sacrifices and good works undertaken during this time. Lit on the third Sunday, the fourth candle, the pink one, symbolizes the Sunday of rejoicing, as the faithful have arrived at the halfway point of Advent. The progressive lighting of the candles over the four-week period symbolizes the hope and expectation of Jesus’ upcoming birthday.   Usually the Our Lady of Mercy parish orders the Advent candle sets for the wreaths, according to McEnery, and the schools reimburse them. She says that this year they were also able to get candles from the craft store Michaels.  “This year, we sent home the oasis, the candles, and some embellishments like flowers and purple balls in a bag. We asked people to gather their own cedar to have handy and if they couldn’t get cedar to let us know and we could get it for them. We ended up making nearly 20 wreaths; eight at St. Martin of Tours and 11 at Our Lady of Mercy,” she says.  McEnery says that they made a wreath for the schools, but most of them stayed at home with the kids and their families.  “A lot of families will keep it on the dinner table and then on the Sundays there are prayers they can say when they light the candles. The idea is that they can be together and light the candle waiting for Christmas,” she says.  McEnery says that St. Martin of Tours met over Microsoft Teams on Tuesday, Nov. 24 while Our Lady of Mercy met over Teams on Wednesday, Nov. 25 so that everyone could craft their wreaths together.  “We put together gift bags containing the necessary materials, a couple of blocks of oasis, a set of candles, a tin cake plate, accessories and prayer and information cards, which were sent home with students or through curbside pickup,” she says.   Following the workshop, they asked anyone who was willing to share pictures of themselves or their kids with the school so they could put them up on Twitter, which they did.   McEnery says that the workshops were made possible by the Parent Involvement Grant, which usually funds projects that can bring parents and families into the school.  “It was really hard to do that this year though. We were able to do this virtually and people are still able to be together and participate in something we normally do every year anyway,” she says. “So, we could do it that way, so it was nice.”Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

  • Powassan's municipal employees honoured

    Powassan's municipal employees have been honoured this year by Almaguin Highlands Community Living (AHCL) with the Carole Guthrie Award.  In making the announcement, the board singled out six municipal employees — Kimberly Bester,  firefighter Ben Mousseau, Scott Toebes, Mark Martin, Lesley Marshall and  Norma Conrad. The board says Bester helped AHCL rezone a property it acquired in the municipality, while Toebes has helped with public works issues and Martin with building permits. It describes Conrad as the friendly face at 250 Clark St who always has accurate and helpful information. While the board admits Powassan's employees are paid for the work they do, they are “respectful and courteous to all members of the community.”  “It's great recognition for the work staff does,” commented deputy mayor Randy Hall. “It's nice to know they're a great impact to the community,” added Mayor Peter McIsaac.  Community Living gives out the Carole Guthrie Award annually to recognize people and groups who share its vision. The award was created in 2003 to honour Guthrie, a community living volunteer of 20 years.  Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative, The North Bay Nugget

  • Which age group — old or young — should get the COVID-19 vaccine first may depend on timing

    If supplies of COVID-19 vaccine are initially limited, who should be vaccinated first? A mathematical model shows when and why it’s best to start with the young, and when older people should go first.

  • As Canada’s population ages, seniors need better access to public transit

    Transportation planning for the elderly should consider their needs, including safe pathways and accessible vehicles.

  • Iran says US sanctions hinder access to COVID-19 vaccines

    TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that U.S. sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East.President Donald Trump's administration has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran's banking sector and its vital oil and gas industry since unilaterally withdrawing the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.While the United States insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, restrictions on trade have made many banks and companies across the world hesitant to do business with Iran, fearing punitive measures from Washington. The country is also cut off from the international banking system, making it difficult to transfer payments.“Our people should know that for any action we plan to carry out for importing medicine, vaccines and equipment, we should curse Trump a hundred times," Rouhani was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.He said even simple transactions to purchase medicine from other countries had become extremely difficult and that it can take “weeks” to transfer funds.Rouhani said authorities are nevertheless doing what they can to buy vaccines from abroad, hoping to deliver them to high-risk individuals as soon as possible.Last week, Iran said it is working on its own vaccine, with testing on human patients expected to begin next month. It plans to buy 20 million vaccine doses from abroad, for a population of more than 80 million people.Iran has reported more than 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus out of more than a million confirmed cases — the worst outbreak in the Middle East.Authorities have been reluctant to impose the kind of lockdown measures seen elsewhere in the region, partly because of concerns it would further exacerbate an already dire economic crisis. The sanctions have contributed to a plunge in the country's currency in recent years that has caused the price of basic goods to soar and wiped out many Iranians' life savings.In a separate development, Iran's foreign ministry on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the U.S. ambassador to Yemen, Christopher Henzel, because of his alleged help “in organizing, providing financial and arms support" to the Saudi-led coalition waging war in Yemen against the country's Houthi rebels.Under the measure, which is mainly symbolic, Henzel would be denied an Iranian visa, should he ever apply for one. He is also barred from holding any accounts in Iranian banks and financial institutions and having financial transactions with Iranian entities.On Tuesday, the Trump administration said it imposed sanctions on Iran’s envoy to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Hasan Irlu, and the Iranian Al-Mustafa International University for alleged recruiting fighters for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard to foment instability in Yemen and in Syria.Iran and the U.S. support opposite sides in Yemen's conflict. In August, Iran imposed similar symbolic sanctions on Richard Goldberg, a hawkish former expert with the White House National Security Council. And in 2017, Iran sanctioned 15 American companies over their alleged support for Israel, terrorism and repression in the region.Nasser Karimi, The Associated Press

  • New bylaw enforcement officer coming for local townships

    At their Dec. 1 meeting, Tudor and Cashel Township council discussed the possibility of soon having a part-time bylaw enforcement officer as part of an agreement with Faraday Township and Wollaston Township to share the services of this official. This would allow Tudor and Cashel to have a committed bylaw officer on hand to enforce bylaw infractions within the township during the summer when the CBO is busy with his other duties. While Tudor and Cashel and Faraday have committed to this agreement in principle, they are waiting on Wollaston Township to make a decision and sign off on the agreement, which they are expected to do at a council meeting on Dec 14.  Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer for Tudor and Cashel, acknowledged the growing need for bylaw enforcement in their township in a letter to council dated Dec. 1. She attributes this need to the growing number of short-term rentals and increased population due to COVID-19.  “There have been a number of concerns brought to the attention of the municipal office staff although in many cases without the required formal written complaint. Many of these complaints are property standards related complaints,” she says in the letter. Carrol mentions that during the Building Committee Meeting on Nov. 18 with Faraday and Wollaston, there was interest in initiating the Administrative Monetary Penalties Program to provide a means for municipalities to collect penalties for bylaw infractions without having to go through and cause backlogs in provincial courts. She goes on to say that all three townships recognize the need for bylaw enforcement, and that there is an increased need for it during the summer months. This increased need for bylaw enforcement is more than the CBO can handle during the summer due to his other commitments. Therefore, the townships in question want to look into hiring and sharing the services of a bylaw enforcement officer to take on this responsibility.  The townships of Tudor and Cashel, Faraday and Wollaston are entering into this agreement in light of the fact that the Building Code Act, S.O.1992, c.23, Section 2, s.s.3 (3) permits them to do so for the joint enforcement of the Building Code Act. It is recognized under this nascent agreement that this bylaw enforcement officer is an employee of the township of Faraday and will work for 40 hours per week. The townships agree to share the services of said bylaw enforcement officer, and that Faraday will charge the townships of Tudor and Cashel and Wollaston for his services as bylaw enforcement officer. The cost of any training programs, seminars and conventions will be shared equally between the townships. The agreement also stipulates when the aforementioned bylaw officer will be in Tudor and Cashel; Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from January to December, and specifically when he will be in the other two townships weekly during the course of the year. It also states that each municipality will receive all applications and retain all fees for building permits issues within their respective municipality. The agreement also requires that no township shall withdraw from this contract before the end of 2023. Faraday Township will charge Tudor and Cashel and Wollaston one-third of the official’s cell phone bill every month, and one-third of the cost of attendance at OBOA chapter meetings, OBOA Conference and Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing Training Courses and all applicable training and associated expenses.  Faraday will also charge them $0.55 per kilometre for all kilometres travelled by the official while working for Tudor and Cashel and Wollaston. Invoices will be sent out every month by Faraday to the other two townships for 10 hours of work per week, mileage, cell phone, and training expenses and any other expenses incurred while performing the bylaw officer duties.  With regard to this agreement, Councillor Noreen Reilly said that she would like to see one-quarter for cell phone expenses and training expenses versus the one-third that is stipulated in the agreement in principle, as she felt that the bylaw officer would only be spending about 25 per cent of their time in Tudor and Cashel. Carrol replied that the agreement was not based on how many hours provided but is split evenly between the three townships in those areas, thus the one-third figure. She stressed that Tudor and Cashel would need to pay 100 per cent of all the costs if it had to hire its own CBO and bylaw officer.  At that point, a resolution was brought forward by council that would authorize Mayor Libby Clarke and Carrol to sign off on the bylaw officer agreement with Faraday and Wollaston as soon as Wollaston signs the agreement at their next council meeting on Dec. 14. The resolution was passed by council.  Faraday Township council is already committed to his agreement in principle, contingent on Wollaston signing off on it, according to their discourse during their Dec. 2 council meeting. There was a general sense of frustration at Faraday council at the apparent lack of progress with Wollaston getting the agreement signed. Dawn Switzer, the clerk and treasurer for Faraday Township, had broached the subject at the Nov. 18 Building Committee meeting with Wollaston Deputy Mayor Tim Conlin, but his township was still considering it at that point. Faraday council said they would certainly like Wollaston on board, but if they didn’t end up signing, they would proceed with an agreement between Tudor and Cashel and Faraday.  Faraday council brought forth a resolution that they would have their mayor and their clerk sign off on the bylaw enforcement officer agreement with Tudor and Cashel and Wollaston once Wollaston signs off on it at their meeting on Dec. 14. Thus, passed by council, they went into a closed session. Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

  • Canadian broadcasters grapple with how to address inappropriate content in classic TV

    MONTREAL — As more Canadian broadcasters and streaming platforms make their legacy content available online, some are being forced to grapple with how to address content that contains racial stereotypes or other material that is out of step with modern values. Disney drew headlines this year by adding disclaimers to classic films such as "Dumbo" and "Peter Pan," which include caricatured depictions of Black and Native American characters. Canadian broadcasters have followed suit, adding descriptions to shows such as "Police Woman" that warn of racial prejudice and outdated cultural depictions that may cause offence.  But in Quebec, Radio-Canada's decision to pull an episode of "La petite vie" from its online platform following a complaint about a depiction of an African character caused a backlash last month that highlights the challenges broadcasters face in making these decisions. The episode of the award-winning show, which enjoyed an average weekly viewership of more than 3 million during its heyday in the 1990s, was eventually returned with a disclaimer, but only after accusations of censorship and a spirited political debate — including a call from the Parti Quebecois for a law to protect free expression and the "free circulation of works." Robert Hackett, an emeritus professor in Simon Fraser University's communications department, suggested broadcasters are "caught between a rock and a hard place" when it comes to addressing the problems with beloved content, where they risk facing accusations of cultural insensitivity on one hand or censorship on the other.  In an email, he compared the debate to the one playing out over whether to remove statues of historical figures who espoused racist views, versus contextualizing them through plaques and other messages highlighting their flaws "with a view to stimulating conversation about reckoning with past wrongs." Thus far, the approach taken by Canadian broadcasters and creators appears to favour putting past material into context instead of removing it.  National Film Board spokeswoman Lily Robert wrote in an email that the agency chooses an approach of "contextualization, based on explanation and education" rather than withdrawing movies with objectionable content from its catalogue of over 13,000 titles. She said that in some cases, the NFB chooses to rewrite the descriptions of films, based on the advice of a panel of experts convened to evaluate the content. As an example, the introductory page to the 1954 film "One Little Indian," includes a warning that the film reflects "the attitudes and thinking of its era." "To modern audiences, parts of the film may be perceived as offensive, but it must be seen as a cultural product of the era in which it was produced," it reads. "The perspectives of Canadians (and the NFB) have evolved and become more conscious of Indigenous rights, realities and points of view since the making of the film." The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's head of public affairs said the CBC has also formed a working group to help log and flag inappropriate content in its legacy collections.  "This is becoming increasingly relevant as we digitize those collections and they become more easily accessible to content creators within CBC," Chuck Thompson said in an email. He said decisions about what to do are made on a case-by-case basis and can include requesting a contract exclusion to prevent broadcasters from inadvertently airing the program. Drew Hayden Taylor, a playwright and author who hails from the Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario, believes the disclaimers are the right approach. "I think there's more education, and more influence to be had when you address the issues directly rather than eliminating them," he said in a phone interview. His play "Dead White Writer on the Floor" explores the many ways Indigenous characters have been portrayed in literature through such stereotypes as the Indian princess, bloodthirsty warrior, wise elder and faithful sidekick. While he laughs about the depictions, he says they can also be damaging. "These inaccurate perceptions continue to be perpetrated all through generations and decades," he said. He believes that while contextualizing helps, the best approach is to move forward by watching, reading and supporting work by Indigenous artists. He believes representation has improved in current productions but says it's also possible for sensitivity to go too far — to the point where some decision-makers won't allow Indigenous characters to be villains or be depicted in a negative light. "In many ways it has gone to the other side where we will not allow native people to be to be bad on camera, to be evil on camera, and I think that that limits the opportunities for Indigenous artists," he said in a phone interview. Matthew Johnson, the director of education for a group that advocates for media literacy, said that while some older material is "irredeemable," much of it provides an opportunity for conversations. His group, MediaSmarts, provides advice to parents on addressing racial and cultural stereotypes in classic works with their children, with an emphasis on discussing both the good and bad. "It's a place where you can say, 'This is something that I like and this is something with a lot of good things to it, but it's also something that we can critique aspects of, and we can also look at the degree to which they were normal in the time and place where they were created,' " he said. Choosing to remove works, on the other hand, can lead to defensiveness, he believes. "Where people feel that they're being silenced or people feel that they're being told that they're wrong to have fond memories of this show that they watched when they were children, then they're not going to be open to conversations about why we don't have these depictions any more" he said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020. Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press