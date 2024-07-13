Inflatable IUD spotted in Baltimore

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing Extremely Rare Ways People Have Died, And It’s Hard To Believe Some Of These Are Even Possible
Stay away from metal straws, beavers, and plates.
- Yahoo Canada Style
'Alf' star Benji Gregory dead from suspected 'vehicular heatstroke': What to know about the dangers of heat stroke and hot cars
The 46-year-old actor and his service dog were found deceased inside a vehicle on June 13.
- Miami Herald
Do you have COVID? Here’s how long the CDC recommends you stay home
“The updated guidance is easy to understand, practical, and evidence-based.”
- INSIDER
A dietitian who researches ultra-processed foods mostly avoids them. Here are her 3 favorite healthy, quick lunches.
The average American gets more than 60% of their calories from UPFs. A dietitian shared how she cuts back while enjoying convenient, tasty lunches.
- People
“When Calls the Heart ”Star Mamie Laverock Hugs Her Mom After ‘Miracle Birthday’ amid Recovery
"Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up and held onto me.. at that moment we realized we could have our first hug," the actress' mom revealed in a Facebook post
- INSIDER
A dietitian shares 4 snacks from the longevity-boosting Atlantic diet to help you cut back on processed foods
Similar to the trendy Mediterranean diet, the Atlantic diet has been linked to longevity benefits and includes delicious and healthy snack options.
- BuzzFeed
Project 2025’s Proposals On Abortion And Birth Control Are Terrifying — Here’s What Women Need To Know
Trump's first term led to the fall of Roe v. Wade — so I decided to dig deeper into Project 2025 and find out exactly what the plan has to say about contraception and abortion. Here's what I found.
- Futurism
Study Finds That You Should Drink Specific Amounts of Specific Types of Alcohol for Maximum Health
In contradiction to the expert advice claiming that any amount of alcohol is bad for one's health, a new study suggests that moderate drinking isn't just safe but could be healthy — with some very specific caveats. Published in the journal Medicine, this new analysis out of China's Chongqing Medical University used more than 500,000 records […]
- Sky News
Former footballer Ashley Cain 'completely battered' 750 miles into ultraman kayak in memory of baby daughter who died from cancer
Former footballer Ashley Cain is nearing completion of an "ultraman" challenge to raise money for a cancer charity after his daughter died from leukaemia at eight months. The money raised will go to the Azaylia Foundation, which was set up in memory of his daughter for children fighting cancer and their families. Azaylia was diagnosed with cancer at eight weeks old.
- CNN
Practicing gratitude could help you live longer, according to new study
Practicing gratitude has a number of known health benefits. Now, the latest research has found those who are more grateful may also have a lower risk of death.
- Local Journalism Initiative
Chemicals continue to pollute Peel’s waterways; Region awaits guidelines from Health Canada to keep drinking water safe
Synthetic chemicals, widely found in everyday consumer products such as food packaging, carpets and textiles, are leaching into Peel’s waterways—and pouring out of residents’ taps. The Region is trying to determine the full impact of these “forever chemicals”, but there is no mechanism in place to fully remove them from the municipal water supply, raising questions about the long-term health implications of these ubiquitous compounds. A June 27 report to the Region of Peel revealed that “forever
- Yahoo Life UK
How to cure a hangover as England makes it to the 2024 Euro finals
Britons are getting ready to cheer for their team in the 2024 Euro finals - but Monday morning may prove to be a struggle.
- INSIDER
I felt isolated in shame after learning I had diabetes. Doing my insulin shots in public helped me accept it.
I felt ashamed when I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Doing insulin shots in public helped me accept my diagnosis.
- Hello!
Emily Clarkson is pregnant with her second child
Jeremy Clarkson's daughter revealed she has suffered from a similar condition to Princess Kate after she welcomed baby Arlo in February 2023
- Yahoo Life
Heat stroke and other illness symptoms to watch for as deadly heat waves continue across the country
What's the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke — and how can you prevent them? Experts share how to stay safe during extreme heat.
- The Conversation
A fixation on ‘clean eating’ can be harmful – and perfectionists may be at greater risk of taking it too far
A fixation with healthy eating could harm your health.
- Yahoo Life
The Atlantic diet may lower the risk of heart disease and diabetes — and you can still eat meat and potatoes. Here are 5 tips to get started.
The Atlantic diet is considered a cousin of the Mediterranean diet but includes more seafood, dairy, lean meat, nuts, potatoes and bread.
- People
Sophia Bush Gets Cancer Test as Birthday Gift to Herself: 'I Wanted to Know Everything About My Own Body'
The actress said a viral illness that landed her in the hospital last year inspired her to “take more proactive control of my health”
- Delish
11 Lies About Food You Need To Stop Believing
Here are 11 common food and cooking myths that definitely aren’t true- and everything you need to know about why.
- USA TODAY
What's the Jamestown Canyon virus, the virus found in some Maine mosquitoes?
Scientists are keeping an eye out for cases of Jamestown Canyon virus in humans, as well as dengue cases in Florida.