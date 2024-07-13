Inflatable IUD spotted in Baltimore

Local Journalism Initiative

Synthetic chemicals, widely found in everyday consumer products such as food packaging, carpets and textiles, are leaching into Peel’s waterways—and pouring out of residents’ taps. The Region is trying to determine the full impact of these “forever chemicals”, but there is no mechanism in place to fully remove them from the municipal water supply, raising questions about the long-term health implications of these ubiquitous compounds. A June 27 report to the Region of Peel revealed that “forever