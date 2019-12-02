Get pumped! Inflatable kayaks are almost 70 percent off for Cyber Monday—snag this deal before you’re up the creek

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
If you love a lake adventure but you’re not quite ready to take the plunge with a rigid, cumbersome plastic kayak, we have two words for you: inflatable kayak. This portable sports vehicle is just as sturdy, agile, and durable as its traditional counterparts, but it’s also way easier to transport and store.
Today only, Amazon is offering four of its top-rated Intex kayaks at Cyber Monday discounts that have us doing a double-take. Its popular one-seater kayak is 40 percent off—and several of its two-seater models are up to 69 percent off. Outdoor enthusiasts will want to get on board with a once-a-year deal like this before it disappears.
Intex Challenger K2 Kayak, 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set with Aluminum Oars and High Output Air Pump
The Intex Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak is constructed of vinyl that’s resistant to punctures and UV rays from the sun. It comes with two sets of aluminum oars for captains and their second-in-command, as well as a high output air pump for quick and easy inflation and deflation. It also has more than 3,000 reviews.
“I love this kayak,” wrote one enthusiastic reviewer. “You can go swimming in the middle of the lake. Re-entering is easy and it won't flip. When you remove both seats 2 people can comfortably sit on inflated floor facing each other and enjoy lazy afternoon on the water. You can also buy kayak anchor and enjoy sunshine without a drift.”
“I can throw it in the back of my truck bed, inflate it in 5 minutes, have fun all day, then throw it right back in my truck,” said another shopper. “They are light, easy to carry, easy to inflate. Way better and cheaper than having to haul a trailer with kayaks on it, then worrying about strapping them down, finding a place to turn around. Man, throw these in a bag in the back of your car or truck and go! I have 2 of them right now, about to purchase 2 more for friends to use.”
Shop it: Intex Explorer K2 Kayak, 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set with Aluminum Oars and High Output Air Pump, amazon.com
Intex Excursion Pro Kayak, Professional Series Inflatable Fishing Kayak
Looking for a soft, inflatable kayak that’s hardcore? The Intex Excursion Pro Kayak is the model for experienced kayakers and beginners alike who are looking for something substantial—and it’s 32 percent off for Cyber Monday.
“This thing is amazing. Easy to inflate & take down, both take around 8-10 minutes. Feels like something the coast guard would use,” a happy customer wrote. “Everything fits back in the bag it came in, comes with a pump & a pressure gauge so you don't over fill! Really is the complete package & I would say it's above entry level for sure, also feels more stable than a hard shell yak. Love it love it love it love it.”
Shop it: Intex Excursion Pro Kayak, Professional Series Inflatable Fishing Kayak, $163 (was $239), amazon.com
Intex Challenger K1 Kayak, 1-Person Inflatable Kayak Set with Aluminum Oars and High Output Air Pump
If you’re in the market for a one-seater, the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is your bag—and it’s 40 percent off today only.
“Wow!!!! The best $60 I have EVER spent,” wrote one reviewer. “I received a ton of compliments as well while out on the lake. Reasons why I love this kayak: I'm a woman- I'm strong but I can't carry a hard plastic kayak. This kayak is ultra light!!...Its super fast to inflate and deflate...It fits in the back of my Lexus NX 200t...My dog can kayak with me, he naps and watches the birds go by. I'm never worried that his nails may puncture the kayak..Its safe and sturdy.”
Shop it: Intex Challenger K1 Kayak, 1-Person Inflatable Kayak Set with Aluminum Oars and High Output Air Pump, $42 (was $70), amazon.com
Don’t let these deals float on by. Grab your favorite kayak for up to 69 percent off and get yourself geared up for a day on the water.
Shop it: Intex Inflatable Kayaks for up to 69 percent off, amazon.com
