Inflatable toys rescued and displayed at Milton tip

Many of the inflatable toys are perched on the main office building at the recycling centre

Dozens of discarded and unloved inflatable animal toys have taken centre stage at a recycling centre after being rescued by workers.

Almost 90 of the sit-on bouncy toys are on display on top of buildings and containers at Milton Recycling Centre near Cambridge.

Staff have been collecting them from skips at the site for about two years.

A spokeswoman from operator Thalia Waste Management said the display was intended to "brighten up our space".

Unicorns, rabbits, dinosaurs and hippos are among the many inflatable toys adorning the site office, and the various containers and skips.

The toys are on show at the site, near Cambridge

Team leader Mick Hagger and waste supervisor Sarah Mason were happy to show off two of their charges

The Thalia spokeswoman added: "Here at Milton we want to make sure our services are not just great for the environment, but also for everyone who visits us.

"We started rescuing plastic toys to brighten up our space, make it memorable, and promote reuse - and we hope everyone loves our unicorns just as much as we do."

A dinosaur and unicorn are among the many toys displayed at the site

