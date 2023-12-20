Inflation falls to lowest level in over two years

Breaking News image

UK inflation fell by more than expected in November to 3.9%, hitting its lowest rate in more than two years.

That was down from 4.6% in October and followed a sharp drop in fuel prices, along with slowing food costs.

Inflation has fallen from its peak in 2022, but is still almost double the Bank of England's 2% target.

The Bank has put up interest rates 14 times since December 2021 to try to slow price rises. Rates are currently 5.25%, a 15-year high.