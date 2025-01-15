Inflation falls slightly after two months of rises

There's been a surprise fall in inflation to 2.5% after two months of rises, official figures show.

It means prices are still rising but at a slower pace than before, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data for December.

Economists had expected the figure to remain at 2.6%, the level recorded in November.

Inflation is still above the 2% target of interest rate setters at the Bank of England but exactly as they had forecast in November.

What does it mean for interest rates?

It means there is more chance of an interest rate cut when the Bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee meets in three weeks' time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the inflation announcement markets thought there was a 62% chance of a cut but following the release that rose to 74%.

Beyond the headline consumer price index (CPI) measure of inflation are more figures that will be welcome news for the Bank and for Chancellor Rachel Reeves who has faced increasing pressure over her handling of the economy.

Two metrics closely watched by the Bank fell more than expected.

The persistently high services inflation, which is impacted by rising wages, fell from 5% a month before to 4.4%, far below the 4.9% forecast by economists.

Similarly core inflation - which tracks price rises without energy and food which can be volatile - dropped to 3.2% from 3.5% in November.

Why has the inflation rate come down?

Inflation was slowed by restaurants and hotels putting up their prices by less than before. Tobacco prices also rose less than the same month a year earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting to push up inflation was the growing cost of fuel and second-hand cars.

Responding to the data Ms Reeves said: "There is still work to be done to help families across the country with the cost of living. That's why the government has taken action to protect working people's payslips from higher taxes, frozen fuel duty and boosted the national minimum wage."