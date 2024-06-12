What inflation looks like for Valley residents
While the inflation rate so far this year is hovering around 3% — below what many economists consider a high rate — it's above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%.
Another major Tesla investor is publicly opposing Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package days before investors vote on the enormous figure.
With monetary policy at the Bank of Canada and U.S. Federal Reserve diverging, experts say it could set the Canadian dollar up for volatility down the road.
MONTREAL — Canada's banking sector is facing further consolidation as National Bank of Canada has reached an all-share deal to acquire Canadian Western Bank that values the lender at about $5 billion. The deal will see Quebec-focused National Bank expand its geographic reach as it takes over Canadian Western's operations, which are concentrated in Alberta and British Columbia. "This transaction will accelerate National Bank's strategic plan and pan-Canadian growth," said chief executive Laurent
MONTREAL — Public trust in the Bank of Canada has been dented by post-pandemic inflation and it needs to be rebuilt, governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday. "For many of our citizens, this has been their first experience with high inflation, and it has been painful," Macklem said during a panel discussion at the 2024 Conference of Montreal, alongside Deutsche Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel and BNP Paribas Canada CEO Sonja Volpe. "Inflation harms people and the economy, and it corrodes trust
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday that inflation has fallen further toward their target level in recent months but signaled that they expect to cut their benchmark interest rate just once this year.
(Reuters) -New U.S. sanctions against Russia have forced an immediate suspension of trading in dollars and euros on its leading financial marketplace, the Moscow Exchange. The exchange and the central bank rushed out statements on Wednesday - a public holiday in Russia - within an hour of Washington announcing a new round of sanctions aimed at cutting the flow of money and goods to sustain Russia's war in Ukraine. "Due to the introduction of restrictive measures by the United States against the Moscow Exchange Group, exchange trading and settlements of deliverable instruments in U.S. dollars and euros are suspended," the central bank said.
