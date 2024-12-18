Inflation rises for second month in a row

Sky News
Updated ·1 min read

Inflation has risen for the second month in a row, according to official figures.

The overall rate of price rises - as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) - grew by 2.6% in November, a significant rise.

It's a further move away from the Bank of England's target 2% inflation rate after the rate ticked up to 2.3% in October, the first increase in three months.

This is due to the higher cost of clothing, petrol and diesel, compared to last year, the ONS said.

While the main measure of inflation, CPI, was as economists expected, other measures were lower than forecast.

Another important measure of inflation watched by the rate-setters at the Bank is core inflation, which measures price rises but excludes food and energy costs as they're liable to sharply fall or rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Core inflation rose to 3.5%, less than the 3.6% anticipated by economists polled by Reuters.

Similarly, services inflation, which is impacted by rising wages, remained at 5% despite a forecast rise.

In response to the data Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "Today's figures are a reminder that for too long the economy has not worked for working people".

"At the budget we protected [working people's] payslips with no rise in their national insurance, income tax or VAT, boosted the national living wage by £1,400 and froze fuel duty.

"Since we arrived real wages have grown at their fastest in three years. That's an extra £20 a week after inflation. But I know there is more to do."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.

Latest Stories

  • Trump trash talks Freeland in blast from her political past

    A day that rattled Canadian politics ended the exact same way Chrystia Freeland spent a defining chapter of her political career: Getting trash-talked by Donald Trump. That blast from Freeland's past came in a social media post from Trump late Monday, in a comment on her departure from Canada's federal cabinet. The post from the U.S. president-elect underscored their past tussling over trade and other issues. In the message, Trump continued his running troll of Canada, likening it to an American

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump

    Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus

  • Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office

    "I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • The Memo: Trump walks tightrope at Mar-a-Lago press conference

    President-elect Trump sought to thread a needle during his Monday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, pushing back at suggestions that his incoming administration would be dangerously radical, even as he avoided any whiff of actual backsliding. The version of Trump who appeared before reporters at his Florida resort was — at times — tonally different from…

  • White House Chef Pulls Back the Curtain on How He Would ‘Manipulate’ Trump’s Diet

    A former White House chef spilled the tea on Donald Trump’s favorite meals—and why the president-elect may have a healthier diet than many Americans think. Chef Andre Rush, who also worked as a chef in the White House for the likes of Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, told Politico’s West Wing Playbook that the upcoming 47th President of the United States likes to keep his meals simple and isn’t the biggest fan of snacking. While Trump is notably a fan of the classic Amercan

  • The Dow just did something it hasn’t done since Jimmy Carter was president

    The world’s most famous market indicator just suffered its longest losing streak since Jimmy Carter was in the White House.

  • Trump calls on Biden to stop selling unused portions of the border wall

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday called on the Biden administration to stop selling off unused portions of border wall that were purchased but not installed during his first administration.

  • Steve Bannon Is Already Claiming Trump Can Run Again in 2028

    Steve Bannon is pushing Donald Trump to consider a third presidential term in 2028. The controversial political strategist suggested the two-term limit on U.S. presidents doesn’t count in Trump’s case because his terms in office were not consecutive. “I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28,” Bannon told the New York Young Republican Club Sunday. “Are you guys up for that,” he added to a loud burst of applause. “Trump ’28, come on, man!”

  • MSNBC Host Explains Exactly Why Trump Is Stacking Second Term With ‘Political Losers’

    It's part of a "striking pattern," said Ayman Mohyeldin.

  • Elon Musk Denied Access to SpaceX’s Biggest Government Secrets Over Drugs and Foreign Contacts

    Not even Elon Musk knows exactly what is on the U.S. spy satellite rockets his company blasts into space. SpaceX executives decided their founder and chief executive shouldn’t apply for the highest-level security clearance after lawyers warned his alleged drug use and regular contact with foreign governments could create problems for the company’s defense contracts, The Wall Street Journal reported. But even without the security clearance, Musk’s new friend Donald Trump could give him unfettered

  • Mary Trump Warns Why Uncle's Second Term 'Already Is More Dangerous' Than First

    Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed the "most depressing thing" about her relative's imminent return to power.

  • New York Judge Refuses To Throw Out Donald Trump's Hush Money Conviction

    If he loses his remaining appeals, Trump would become the first convicted felon to serve as U.S. president.

  • Syria's new government says Russia should 'reconsider' its troops in country

    Syria’s new transitional government says there is no place for Russian presence in Syria a week after the country’s long-time President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown. The new government also says it is open to engage in contacts with all countries to pave Syria’s new future.View on euronews

  • Ukraine says North Koreans took heavy casualties during weekend attack in Kursk region

    Ukraine said on Monday that North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops suffered heavy losses during fighting at the weekend in the Russian region of Kursk.

  • This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

    Strong long-term growth opportunities as well as a strong track record will fuel outperformance for this dividend stock. The post This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz Snubs Trump Over Possible Administration Role

    Florida Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz on Tuesday shut down rumors that he could sign onto Donald Trump’s upcoming presidential administration. A Monday CNN report had said that Moskowitz was a favorite to become the president-elect’s pick to head the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which would have made him the highest-ranking Democrat in Trump’s administration. Moskowitz has now made it clear, though, that he isn’t interested in holding that title.

  • 13 accused of being 'fake electors' cast Electoral College votes for Trump

    More than a dozen Republican officials accused of signing false certifications claiming Donald Trump had won their states' electoral votes in the 2020 election served as electors Tuesday, this time casting real votes for the president-elect. Thirteen alleged "fake electors" cast Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan despite some of the officials still facing criminal charges from the last election. As part of a process cemented in the Constitution as well as local laws, presidential electors across the country met Tuesday to cast their Electoral College votes, finalizing Trump's victory.

  • Supreme Court declines appeal from Peter Navarro; Trump White House aide to return after prison term

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court turned back an appeal Monday from Peter Navarro, the former White House official who is set to return in Donald Trump's second term after serving prison time on contempt of Congress charges.