Influencer Bobbi Althoff Says She Only Has Lip Filler, Gained 20 lbs. After She Stopped Breastfeeding

The podcast host fired back at critics who claim she has had cheek filler, saying that "a lot of that weight went into my face"

Bobbi Althoff is setting the record straight.

The 27-year-old influencer took to TikTok to respond to critics of her appearance. In the clip, shared on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Althoff claims that she has only had filler in her upper lip and explains that her face looks different due to weight gain.



"I am so tired of all the comments of people saying, 'she ruined her face' and 'she can't even move her face it's so frozen, she has so much filler.' So let me just set the record straight real quick," she says to the camera while sitting in a car. "The only thing I have done to my face is that I have a little bit of filler in my upper lip, okay? That is it. I do not have cheek filler but you guys seem to think I do because I put on a lot of weight."

Althoff further explains, "That's because a year ago I was breastfeeding all the time and when I stopped I put on about 20 pounds. And a lot of that weight went into my face."

The Really Good Podcast host went on to say that the "bigger issue" is that people felt the need to comment on her appearance in the first place.

"I just don't understand because I don't know a single successful person or normal person who leaves hater comments under anything," she says.

Althoff later adds: "I try not to care too much about negative comments but it's like, can a girl gain some weight in her face without you guys f---ing saying 'She has cheek filler'? And can a girl be insecure about her upper lip and get some f---ing lip filler without you guys f---ing commenting on it. We all know I did it, we can all see it."



The influencer, who gained notoriety in 2023 for her intentionally awkward podcast interviews with celebrities like Drake, Lil Yachty and Mark Cuban, began posting TikToks in 2021.

At that time, her content was focused around her experiences with pregnancy and motherhood. Althoff shares two daughters, Isla, 2, and Luca, 4, with her ex-husband Cory Althoff (the couple married in 2020 and filed for divorce in February 2024).

While she used to post about her children, Althoff later made the decision to keep them off the internet.

"I feel like it started for so many reasons. One was that when you post your kids online, people will give a lot of opinions about your kids," the influencer told PEOPLE in April 2024. "I didn't love that. But also, I didn't want to make my kids' Google Search history myself. That's crazy."

"I want them to have their own blank slate to kind of create their own thing," she added. "It's really nice not having them online because no one recognizes them. If my kids are at the park, without me, no one's going to recognize them. They're fine. And I feel safe about it."



