Influencer Janice Joostema suggests £10k Birkin bag theft may have saved her life

Janice Joostema has said that the theft of her £10,000 Birkin bag may have inadvertently saved her life as it stopped her from going skiing in Switzerland.

The fashion influencer shared a video earlier in the week of a woman sneaking into her Oxford Street changing room and stealing the Hermes JPG Shoulder handbag.

“Beware of this girl Londoners” she captioned the video, explaining the situation and added that “she probably even saw me topless coming into the room”.

Joostame is an online influencer with more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram and has since been giving updates about her situation.

Several updates have followed in the past few days showing her partying, enjoying luxury hotels and discussing skin care regimes. The theft of the luxury bag has led to some debate as to how much sympathy she can be afforded.

Joostema shared this image of herself with her dog (Janice Joostema / Instagram)

Joostema posted a new reel on her Instagram on Friday night to say that there was no update but the incident had got her thinking about what might have been.

She said that she was due to go on a skiing trip this weekend to Switzerland which has now been cancelled.

“No updates unfortunately,” she wrote. “But we keep annoying the police for updates, so many people online have been searching high and low for her.

“But I do want to say, I don't want people to put themselves in harm's way, you never know what people are capable of.”

In a further post she said she should have been in Switzerland this weekend for skiing but is instead sharing old pictures of her time in Paris.

Joostema added: “I am okay, it's just a material item, I hope this person is caught so it doesn't happen to more people but I hope this CCTV footage has made some thieves more scared to steal and the good people of london or anywhere more vigilant, and who knows, maybe I wasn't meant to go to Switzerland a few hours later, maybe she saved my life, who knows.

“I was gonna ski for the first time so maybe this stopped me from an accident, we will never know. But I’m going to end this here and make some dinner and have a cozy friday with my love, gonna watch The Jackal tonight! It's so good so far!”