Influencer says she 'wasn't ready' to lead after backlash

The embattled boss of Swedish fashion brand Djerf Avenue has apologised again after claims she mistreated staff, blaming her lack of leadership experience as the firm's growth exploded.

"I wasn't ready," Matilda Djerf wrote in a post on Instagram, days after a report in Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet sparked a backlash against the brand.

In the message, the 27-year-old said the firm was working to improve its work culture, which included hiring managers with more experience and introducing monthly anonymous surveys of staff.

Ms Djerf, who started her online influencer career in 2016, said she was committed to "getting it right".

In a video, Ms Djerf said she was "genuinely so, so sorry to anyone I have let down and to anyone I have hurt".

In an accompanying written statement she said: "When I started Djerf Avenue I never expected that the company would be what it is today, with so many team members and so much responsibility.

"I'll keep learning and working to ensure Djerf Avenue is a safe, inclusive space for everyone."

Launched in 2019, Djerf Avenue rapidly gained a following among young women for wardrobe staples such as oversize button-down shirts and trousers.

The brand, which reported around $35m (£27.5m) in revenue last year, is known for its size inclusivity and diverse model representation.

But it has been facing outcry from customers after Aftonbladet reported claims of bullying and body-shaming. It said that some models were told they did not fill out a pair of jeans, while others were called fat.

Djerf Avenue recently held its first 10-day pop-up shop in London, which saw queues forming up to three hours before the store opened.

Journalism student Evie Summers, who attended the pop-up to write a report, said the allegations against Ms Djerf were "incredibly disappointing and discouraging to the young, impressionable people who adore her".

She said the apology was the only route available to Ms Djerf, who has won a following not just for her designs, but for her "lifestyle and values".

"With this in mind, it's especially important for her to reflect the brand values of kindness and inclusivity towards her staff," the 19-year-old said.

In her message, Ms Djerf said she hoped to rebuild trust with her fans.

"I had never built a company prior to this, and under a lot of stress, high tempo and naivety I failed to be the leader and colleague I wish to be along the way," she added.

London resident Samantha Rogers said the controversy was a reminder that brands had to live by their values.

"I'm definitely sad about what's happened, but I also think it's great that brands are being called out when they don't stick to the values they promote," the 32-year-old told the BBC.

"If your brand doesn't feel real, it won't stand the test of time."