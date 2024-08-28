'The Influencer’ winner loses prize money after allegedly leaking win
South Korean YouTuber Oh Byeong-min, better known as Oking, was disqualified from receiving his 300 million won ($225,300) prize money after winning Netflix reality show “The Influencer.” The 30-year-old content creator was accused of disclosing his victory to others in January, several months before the show began airing on Aug. 6.
About the leak: Choi Seung-jung, former CEO of cryptocurrency Winnerz Coin, reportedly claimed in May that Oh disclosed his victory during a visit on Jan. 13. Despite acknowledging potential penalties for leaks, Oh allegedly shared details about the win and the prize money. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to The Korea Herald on Thursday that the winning contestant has not been awarded the prize money "to maintain the programme's credibility and fairness among participants."
About the show: “The Influencer,” a seven-part Netflix reality series, features South Korean content creators vying for the top spot. The finale aired on Aug. 13, with Oh emerging victorious over finalists Pani Bottle, Risabae and actor Jang Keun-suk. Netflix has declined to comment on potential additional penalties for Oh.
